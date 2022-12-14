Small Town Spotlight: Holiday Shopping in Lititz, PA

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

From antique to local handmade jewelry, from fancy cheeses to a hearty burger, there's a little bit of everything in Lititz. If you're planning on going holiday shopping these days, downtown Lititz is a place I strongly recommend.

It's a borough in Lancaster County, about nine miles north of Lancaster City. Not only is this spot a nice contrast from chaotic chain stores, Lititz also brings that small-town, magical holiday charm.

As for shopping, here are some local, independent shops, offering a bit of this and that.

Atlas General Store

Right on Main Street, Atlas General Store has an eclectic and elegant feel to it. They offer seasonal decor as well as fun (ok, hysterical) coasters, napkins, and local Lititz-inspired gifts.

When I visited with my sister, she found an amazing charcuterie board book, perfect for the foodie.

Address: 46 E Main St, Lititz, PA 17543

Zum Anker Alley Shoppes

Zum Anker Alley Shoppes is truly a one-of-a-kind place. Located in the old Lititz Record Express Newspaper building, this shop is filled with quirky, fun items.

Owners Bud and Alice Bracken bought the building in 2007 and restored it to the newspaper's old days of 1942. The owners have traveled the country selling Alice's unique silk floral arrangements at craft shows. At these shows, they often meet with other independent artists whose work they enjoy and now sell in the Lititz shop.

Also: If you're running late with holiday decor, they offer a wide selection of wreaths, ornaments and snow globes.

Address: 22 East Main Street (Rear), Lititz, Pa. 17543

Little Timber House

Little Timber House started out as an Etsy shop by Brent and Lynelle Kreider, featuring handcrafted and high-quality wood home goods as well as wood jewelry.

Now, located in a gorgeous brick and mortar store on North Broad Street in Lititz, they feature several local creators and artists as well as other creators from surrounding communities within Pennsylvania.

Address: 201 North Broad Street, Lititz, PA 17543

For the foodie

Many of the local restaurants in Lititz sell gift cards.

Last year, we gifted some of our family members a night at Blackworth Live Fire Grill. They loved it. There's also Bull's Head Public House, a local go-to, featured in the above photo.

An alternative is to put together a gift basket with oils and balsamic from Olio and cheeses from The Savory Gourmet. Add in some sweets from the Sweet Legacy Gourmet and you just gave someone their favorite, edible holiday gift.