Breakfast With Santa in and around Lancaster, PA: 3 Places to Go

Photo by Brian McGowan on Unsplash

If you have little kiddos who still believe in Santa, what's better than having breakfast with the man himself? This upcoming weekend, a handful of places in and around Lancaster County are offering various Santa events.

Here are some of them:

Breakfast with Santa at Spooky Nook

Saturday, December 17 from 9 am to 11 am, Santa is returning for breakfast at Forklift & Palate Restaurant inside Spooky Nook Sports. Kids and adults can join for a morning in Santa's Winter Wonderland with a breakfast buffet, games and activities in their Elf Village, and most importantly: Meeting Santa, who will be reading stories to the kids.

Details: Here.

Address: 75 Champ Blvd #2, Manheim, PA 17545

Pancake Breakfast with Santa

Sunday, December 18 from 9 am to 1 pm, Santa will be in York, eating tasty pancakes.

Locals are invited to join in on holiday fun for the whole family, supporting a good cause - help benefit Friends of York County Regional Mounted Police. Santa will visit from 10 am to noon, spending time and taking photos with the kids.

Children can also meet the newest addition to the mounted police unit, Officer Bishop - stop by to pet him and get your picture taken with him. There will be holiday crafts and opportunities to participate in raffles, and more.

Details: Here.

Address: 50 S School Pl 50 South School Place Dallastown, PA 17313

Milk and Cookies with Santa

If you like cookies for breakfast, Hanover is the place to be this weekend.

Saturday, December 17 from 11 am to 2 pm. Santa will be there, eating cookies and chatting with the kiddos in the Fun Zone at The Markets at Hanover.

Details: Here.

Address: 1649 Broadway, Hanover, PA 17331

Santa sure is busy these days. Happy holidays!

