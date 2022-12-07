Norbu Lancaster: Best New Restaurant in the City

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Norbu Lancaster is fairly new to the restaurant scene. Recognized in Lancaster County Magazine's "Best of 2022", this family-owned Bhutanese and Nepalese restaurant on Christian Street tops the list as the best new restaurant.

They only take reservations for parties of five and more, so when my husband and I recently visited Norbu for a date night out, we were crossing our fingers that there would be a table for us. Which they did.

Family recipes

The night started with appetizers, vegetable momo dumplings. Incredibly fresh, with a kick to it, this was the ideal starter to our meal.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

As we were finishing our dumplings, the restaurant started filling up for the night and I felt lucky we managed to get a spot when we did. Since opening in 2021, this spot has gained popularity among locals. The staff is friendly and the food is outstanding.

Norbu is run by the couple Tenzin Norbu and Sanya Yeh. Tenzin was born and raised in Bhutan. His mom is Nepali and his dad is Bhutanese. The menu is built around his family recipes. Sanya was born in New York and raised in Lancaster, PA. The two of them met in New York but decided Pennsylvania would be a better place to raise a family so they packed up and left the city. The rest is history.

Tasting platter

As for the main course, I decided to order one of their staples, "Thali". This dish features a little bit of everything, and varies quite often. It can best be described as a tasting platter that consists of sweet, sour, salty and spicy, overall a very balanced meal.

I chose cauliflower as the protein, and the veggie of the day was eggplant. There were also potatoes and green beans in a delicious spice. And a soup, Dal. This is a lentil soup cooked with cumin and garlic. As for dessert; carrot pudding. All for $15!

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

A welcoming vibe, affordable prices, and delicious fare. This is truly a hidden gem tucked away on Christian Street in the very heart of the city.

Address: 38 N Christian Street, Lancaster, PA 17602