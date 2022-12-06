Speakeasy Vibes and Upscale Cocktails in the Heart of the City [Lancaster, PA]

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

It feels a bit like a speakeasy, seeing the lit-up "Pull gate to open" by the entrance of Proof Lancaster. You follow the instructions, the gate opens, and you walk down to a characteristic setting on the lower level.

Exceptional

Inspired by longstanding cocktail institutions around the world, Proof Lancaster takes pride in their commitment to world-class products and exceptional experiences. Their collection of wine and spirits is carefully curated, and it's easy to tell. On their lists of wines and spirits, there are several names I've never heard of before. I ordered a cocktail; the cure, with tequila, Islay Scotch, Barrow’s Ginger, lemongrass, and lime.

Not just any lime, charred lime. This cocktail was one of the best I've ever had, and it may be due to the aftertaste of that delicious citrus:

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

There's something appealing about the spot itself.

Like a modern-day speakeasy, with a mix of new and old, classic, elegant and historic. Pictures say more than words, and I snapped one right as we left. My friend and I were among the last ones to leave for the night right before their closing time, hence the empty tables.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Proof Lancaster is fairly new to the restaurant and bar scene in the city. They opened earlier this year, but have managed to gain popularity among locals. Throughout my two-plus hours there a recent Thursday night, plenty of parties came and left.

There's a calm atmosphere at this spot. It's the ideal place to visit with good friends to spend quality time. The music isn't too loud, you can actually have a decent conversation without yelling.

Highly recommend it.

Address: 30 North Queen Street (Lower Level), Lancaster, PA 17603