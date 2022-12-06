San Diego, CA

This Stunning Destination Should Be Your Next Girls Trip Getaway

Melissa Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11XWl9_0jZ9SFDC00
Photo byNeil Soni on Unsplash

It's taken in the United States, this picturesque photo. Isn't it gorgeous?

Vitamin sea, great food and beautiful sunsets, what more do you need for a weekend getaway?

Your bffs, girlfriends, of course.

Sunny, happy destination

Travel + Leisure recently published their newest list of best spots for an affordable weekend getaway with your girls. San Diego, pictured above, is ranking high on the list, and it's not without reason.

San Diego is located on the Pacific, California coast known for its long beaches, green parks and warm climate. Add numerous art galleries, artist studios, museums, restaurants and bars, and you've got your weekend plans.

Whether you're a foodie, one who just loves chilling on the beach, or enjoy to challenge yourself to a moderate-level hike, San Diego has it all.

Fusion cuisine

As for the food scene, San Diego is known for their impeccable fish tacos, California-style pizza, craft breweries, local wineries, and more.

Its southern location also makes the cuisine heavily influenced by American and Mexican fusion. The city's long Hispanic history brings authentic Mexican restaurants and seafood spots.

The nightlife isn't bad, either.

Starting in the Gaslamp Quarter with 16 walkable blocks consisting of about 180 restaurants, 50 bars and 10 nightclubs, you'll not be bored on a night out in San Diego.

During the day, the Gaslamp Quarter is a fun place to go shopping. There are plenty of independent shops and it's not too far from the old town, a charming, historic spot.

Pack plenty of sunscreen, and enjoy!

# Travel# Weekend Getaway# Tourism# Food and Drink# Girls Trip

Comments / 0

Published by

Journalist and writer. I cover local stories + food, mostly from PA.

Lititz, PA
6260 followers

