Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PA

Photo by Photo by Chad Montano on Unsplash

Living healthy is great, but some days, fast food such as burgers and fries hits the soft spot like nothing else. Especially after a long week.

Today, I'm highlighting Harrisburg, PA. A city with plenty of options when it comes to juicy burgers. Here are a handful of local, highly-rated favorites.

Rookie's Craft Burger Bar

Rookie's Craft Burger Bar is a comfortable spot offering craft burgers in a cool, laidback setting. There are pool tables, video games, and more. It's the ideal spot to visit on game day. The bar has been around since 2002 and is embraced by the local community.

Address: 2238 Derry St, Harrisburg, PA 17104

Home 231

Home 231 is a trendy farm-to-table eatery serving juicy burgers made with local ingredients. They're known for their Sunday brunches, offering a varied menu selection featuring delicious, creative meals. If you visit during the weekend, reservations are recommended.

Address: 231 North St, Harrisburg, PA 17101

JB Lovedraft's MicroPub

JB Lovedraft's MicroPub has a mission: To cultivate, provide, maintain, and proliferate a safe environment focusing on the arts, live music, libations, and overall alternative atmosphere.

They're offering burgers, fries and beers served in an easygoing venue with live entertainment every weekend. Here, you get everything from paint and sip to metal, punk, and drag shows.

Address: 225 N 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101

Burger Yum

Burger Yum. Yum, yum, yum.

A highly rated (currently 4.6 on Google) local favorite dishing up hot and juicy burgers fresh off of the grill. Add a warm bun, variety of toppings and crispy fries and you've got the perfect meal. Oh - they also sell milkshakes, craft beer, and wine.

Address: 400 N 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101

Happy Friday!