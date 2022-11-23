Wine and Cheese at Southern Market: Traveling The World Through Sweet and Savory Deliciousness

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

À La Board & Vine, one of the new chef stations inside Southern Market in Lancaster, has a cool concept - Travel the world through Food on a Board. That's just what I did the other day. My friend and I were debating between Germany, France, and Spain.

Spanish flavors

Ultimately, Spain won with its tempting flavors:

Spicy chorizo, albondigas meatballs (which, we actually didn’t know what was but it sounded fun), tortilla de potatoes, olive tapenade, fresh and dried fruit, and lastly, jalapeño cheddar sourdough.

The meal comes as a charcuterie board and the portion sizes are ideal for two, but also works for one if you're really hungry. Once our board was ready, my friend and I found an open spot by Bar 1888, a trendy and elegant 30-seat centerpiece located right in the heart of the market. We each and ordered a glass of wine. To complete the meal, I chose a red, Piemonte Rosso from Italy.

This was an all-European meal and every bite was outstanding.

Lively spot

Southern Market has managed to bring an urban atmosphere to the heart of Lancaster.

With its many chef stations representing foods from all over the globe, its regular events such as trivia nights and live music, there's a natural, lively vibe to this characteristic building. It's a fun place to be whether you're single, married, with friends, parents, or your first date.

The old, renovated marketplace works for all of it.

Address: 100 S Queen St, Lancaster, PA 17603