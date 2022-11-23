Some of The Best Things to Buy This Week, According to Personal Finance Website

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

Most of us enjoy a good deal, especially these days with rising costs of everything from food to electricity, rent, or cars. The list could go on. For me, Black Friday is coming in handy this year because our TV broke just a couple of weeks ago and we're looking to replace it.

Electronics, appliances, and more

WalletHub, a personal finance website, has compiled a list of the best things to buy on Black Friday. They compared the price prior to the deals being announced against the actual Black Friday price on a large selection of items, and based on that, these are the deals worth standing in line for this upcoming Friday:

When it comes to what products are generally better to buy on Black Friday, Julia Cronin-Gilmore, Ph.D. – Director, Doctorate of Business Administration Program at Bellevue University, explains in a press release from WalletHub that traditionally, electronics, computers, appliances, clothing, toys, and home furnishings are good buys:

"Black Friday is a time to purchase big ticket items you have been dreaming about all year that are deeply discounted," Cronin-Gilmore, Ph.D., says.

Planned purchases

These are often items we look forward to replacing. An old mattress, swapping the 55-inch TV for a larger one, treating yourself to a new couch, and so on. Items most people don't buy on a whim.

It's the things most of us save up for, crossing our fingers and hoping for a decent deal on Black Friday.

Happy Holidays and happy shopping!






