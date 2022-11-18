4 Free, Family-Friendly Things to do in Lancaster, PA

Photo by Donald Teel on Unsplash

Lancaster has an abundance of fun things to do with kids.

The best part? Many of them are completely free.

Here are four free family-friendly things to do in Lancaster, PA, year round.

Lil' Country Store & Miniature Horse Farm

Lil' Country Store & Miniature Horse Farm offers free admission Monday thru Saturday from 9 am until 5 pm. They have a petting zoo where you can see miniature horses, pigmy goats, alpacas, and more, up-close. If your little ones love animals, this place is absolutely worth a visit.

Address: 264 Paradise Ln, Ronks, PA 17572

Lancaster Museum of Art

Lancaster Museum of Art is a community-based museum featuring local art and traveling exhibitions. Their collection contains over 400 pieces representing 200+ artists. Most works are 2D paintings, drawings, and collages, but also ceramic, wood, and metal sculptures. For the kids who are into art, this is a must-see, local museum. Free admission, although a $5 donation is suggested.

Address: 135 N Lime St, Lancaster, PA 17602

Disc Golf at Overlook Community Park

There are a handful of disc golf courses in Lancaster. At Overlook Community Park, you'll find an 18-hole course. It's a fun place to take teenagers and challenge them to a family-fun game. The object of the game is to navigate an 18-hole course from beginning to end in the fewest number of throws of the disc. Parking and admission is free.

Address: 2240 Basset Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601

Family fun at Lititz Springs Park

Lititz Springs Park is one of the best maintained parks in the county. It's privately owned but free to enter. Lititz Springs Park features two playgrounds, open grass areas, and a beautiful stream running through the park. Ducks swim up and down the stream, and there are vending machines that sell corn to feed the ducks. For children, this can be such a fun experience.

Address: 24 N Broad St, Lititz, PA 17543