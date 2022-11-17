If You Love Historic Sites, This Place in Pennsylvania is a Must-See

Photo by Timothy Pierce on Unsplash

The photo kind of gives it away.

Famous for the battle over the first three days of July 1863, history is alive and well in Gettysburg.

A turning point

Gettysburg is a borough and historic small town in Pennsylvania - best known for Gettysburg National Battlefield, the site of an important turning point in the Civil War, now part of Gettysburg National Military Park.

If you're into history, this year-round destination is a must-see.

The military park offers plenty of things to see and explore, including battlefield walks, evening campfire programs, and special events including living history groups and band concerts to assist in preserving and interpreting this very special piece of history.

What to see, where to eat

Also worth exploring in Gettysburg: David Wills House, the place where President Abraham Lincoln stayed prior to delivering the Gettysburg Address, the David Wills House features a National Park Service seven-gallery interactive museum relating the story of Wills, Lincoln’s visit and the Gettysburg Address.

For the foodie, you can't go wrong with a meal at the Federal Pointe Inn. The boutique inn and eatery makes anyone feel welcome, all in a historic setting. Across the entire small town, there are several independent shops and restaurants dishing up local, farm-to-table foods and delicious drinks.

How to get there: Gettysburg is located about 52 miles from Baltimore, 90 miles from Washington, DC, and 102 miles from Philadelphia. The main thoroughfare is Route 30 (also known as The Lincoln Highway), which was the very first trans-continental highway.