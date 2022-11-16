It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast Food

Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

November 16 is National Fast Food Day. You read that right.

There's a dedicated day for not-so-healthy, sometimes fried, always delicious meals. Today is a good time to indulge in it. Whether you prefer fried chicken, tacos, burgers, you name it - odds are there's a restaurant for it. Here are three places in Pennsylvania dishing up awesome fast food:

The Original Turkey

Timely with Thanksgiving coming up, The Original Turkey makes amazing quick bites and sandwiches. Located inside Philadelphia’s historic Reading Terminal Market since 1983, this spot knows how to make great turkey sandwiches. Their fresh turkey breasts are brined and coated in a signature herb rub before being steam-roasted to tender, juicy perfection that is hand carved for each sandwich.

The Original Turkey is also currently topping Tripadvisor's list of best fast food in Philadelphia.

Address: Reading Terminal Market, 45 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Bird On The Run

Smaller bird, this one. Bird On The Run specializes in crispy, juicy, Nashville-style hot chicken sandwiches, hand-breaded from all-natural white meat chicken. This spot in loving Pittsburgh keeps it simple and spicy.

On their website, they state that their Chicken Sandwich is the greatest thing that ever happened to you. Judging by the photo, I'd have to agree.

Address: 128 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Burger Yum

Can't talk about fast food without mentioning a tasty, classic cheeseburger, right? Burger Yum is the ideal spot in Harrisburg to visit if you're craving fresh burgers, fries, and milkshakes.

It's casual, down-to-earth, and friendly.

Address: 400 N 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101