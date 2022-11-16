This Spot in Vermont is Among The Most Romantic Small Towns in the Country

Photo by Jeffrey Clayton on Unsplash

Do you recognize it? Nestled in a valley east of the Green Mountains of Vermont, Stowe’s beauty is impeccable. Honored several times as one of the best small-town destinations in the country, most recently as one of the top romantic small towns by Trips to Discover, Stowe is one-of-a-kind.

Year-round destination

What makes this small town, with just over 5,000 calling it home, so romantic?

Perhaps it's the Nordic resemblance, offering gorgeous nature; forests, fields, and mountains. Maybe it's the trail hikes, world-class spas, or quaint cafes and shops.

Stowe is a year-round destination.

During the winter, it's ideal for skiing, and resorts are offering the perfect weekend getaway experience. As for the fall, nothing beats the crisp air while walking along Stowe's nationally recognized recreation path starting in Stowe Village and ending at Brook Road and Topnotch Meadow. The award-winning Recreation Path provides a source of enjoyment for residents and visitors alike and is used for walking, biking, inline skating, jogging and cross-country skiing.

Art and culture

During the spring and summer, the town is celebrating art, culture, community with several events and festivals for locals and out-of-towners.

Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center is a must-see for those who are into arts. Here, there are live performances and concerts, local and regional arts groups, workshops and residencies, and more. Complementing the existing ambiance of mountain charm, the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center provides another community gathering place for Stowe, Montpelier and Burlington Vermont.

Rather than urban, busy city life, Stowe offers a calm and charming atmosphere where nature and the beauty of the great outdoors, complemented by authentic streets and small-town shops, are in focus.

It doesn't get more romantic than that.