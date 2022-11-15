Amazing Thanksgiving Side Dishes Worth a Spot at The Holiday Table [Food & Drink]

Melissa Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GvjOI_0jBcWqYV00
Photo by Henry Perks on Unsplash

Thanksgiving is approaching and with the holiday comes plenty of foods. The holiday feast is never complete without a large variety of side dishes. Here are five of my favorites.

Roasted Pumpkin

Featured in the photo above, roasted pumpkin is one of my all-time favorite fall foods. It's healthy, filling, and if anything tasted like fall, it's this dish.

Recipe: Savory baked pumpkin by Healthy Recipe.

Pennsylvania Dutch Stuffing

Pennsylvania Dutch foods are delicious and so is the potato and bread filling known as Pennsylvania Dutch stuffing by Teri's Kitchen. It's different from your traditional turkey stuffing but if you're like me and love potatoes, this one will be a hit.

Recipe: Potato and bread filling by Teri's Kitchen.

No-Fail Cornbread

I've failed quite a few times trying to make cornbread. It's hard to find that perfect consistency and flavor. Minnie Utsey's recipe, featured in Food52, uses yellow cornmeal, and this recipe has it all.

Recipe: Minnie Utsey's No-Fail Cornbread, Food52.

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

I'm getting flashbacks as I'm writing this. Last winter, I featured my own recipe for Brussels sprouts wrapped in bacon. This side is slightly different, where the crispy bacon pieces are mixed in with the Brussels Sprouts. Served warm and fresh, this side dish is worth a spot on the holiday table.

Recipe: Brussels Sprouts with Bacon by Food Network Kitchen.

Ultra-Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are one of my favorite sides accompanying the holiday Turkey. This recipe, ultra-creamy mashed potatoes, made with Yukon gold potatoes, has it all.

Recipe: Ultra-Creamy Mashed Potatoes by Bon Appétit.

Yes to all of these. Happy Thanksgiving!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Thanksgiving# Food and Drink# Holiday Food# Pennsylvania Dutch Food# Best Side Dishes

Comments / 1

Published by

Journalist and writer. I cover local stories + food, mostly from PA.

Lititz, PA
5972 followers

More from Melissa Frost

Lancaster, PA

4 Free, Family-Friendly Things to do in Lancaster, PA

Lancaster has an abundance of fun things to do with kids. The best part? Many of them are completely free. Here are four free family-friendly things to do in Lancaster, PA, year round.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

The Top 3 Asian Food Spots in Lancaster, According to Yelp

It's no secret Lancaster's food scene is incredible. Personally, I've found several local spots in the city dishing up authentic meals, Asian cuisine included. Yelp's top 3 list of the best Asian food spots in Lancaster is one I can get behind:

Read full story
Gettysburg, PA

If You Love Historic Sites, This Place in Pennsylvania is a Must-See

The photo kind of gives it away. Famous for the battle over the first three days of July 1863, history is alive and well in Gettysburg. Gettysburg is a borough and historic small town in Pennsylvania - best known for Gettysburg National Battlefield, the site of an important turning point in the Civil War, now part of Gettysburg National Military Park.

Read full story
Harrisburg, PA

It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast Food

November 16 is National Fast Food Day. You read that right. There's a dedicated day for not-so-healthy, sometimes fried, always delicious meals. Today is a good time to indulge in it. Whether you prefer fried chicken, tacos, burgers, you name it - odds are there's a restaurant for it. Here are three places in Pennsylvania dishing up awesome fast food:

Read full story
3 comments
Stowe, VT

This Spot in Vermont is Among The Most Romantic Small Towns in the Country

Do you recognize it? Nestled in a valley east of the Green Mountains of Vermont, Stowe’s beauty is impeccable. Honored several times as one of the best small-town destinations in the country, most recently as one of the top romantic small towns by Trips to Discover, Stowe is one-of-a-kind.

Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster, PA

5 Ideal Birthday Party Venues for Kids and Teens in Lancaster, PA

Looking for a birthday party venue for kids and teens in Lancaster, PA?. As it gets cooler outside, parties for kids are often held indoors. If you're expecting a big crowd, having the party somewhere else than your house may be a good idea.

Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster, PA

2 Popular Pennsylvania Dutch Specialty Drinks, and Where to Get Them

Or make the drinks yourself, if you're up for a challenge. Two of the more popular Pennsylvania Dutch specialty drinks are birch beer and meadow tea. You can get it from an Amish roadside stand in Lancaster, and also from some supermarkets and farmers markets (if you're lucky).

Read full story
1 comments
Massachusetts State

4 Stunning Small Towns in Massachusetts Worth Visiting [Food, History, Culture]

Massachusetts is a gorgeous state. From historic cities to scenic views in nature, it's an ideal destination for a weekend getaway, especially during late fall season. One of the things I love most about this Northeastern gem is all the small towns that are making up the state - their food, local culture, and rich history.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in Virginia

Looking for a perfect getaway? These three towns in Virginia are just that. Packed with local charm, great food, and a varied landscape, there's something for everyone to explore.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]

When Wine Spectator released their restaurant award winners earlier this year, several Pennsylvania establishments made the list. Wine Spectator's Restaurant Awards recognize restaurants whose wine lists offer interesting selections, are appropriate to their cuisine and appeal to a wide range of wine lovers. Here are two of the restaurants, which, in addition to being awarded for their wines also focus on locally sourced food.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

This Weekend: TASTE! A Festival of Food, Wine & Spirits [Lancaster, PA]

If you're a foodie with an appreciation fine wines, the festival TASTE! held at Lancaster Convention Center is the place to be this weekend. The event, founded in Philadelphia, is designed to appeal to the novice, intermediate and advanced wine and spirit enthusiast.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Lemon Street Market: A Gem for Local Foods, Spices, and Sustainability

Lemon Street Market is an independent and woman-owned grocery store in the heart of Lancaster City, just off the corner of Mulberry Street and Lemon Street. The store focuses on sustainable and healthy living, with a decent amount (over 5,000 items) of local, organic, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Read full story
Bethlehem, PA

This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United States

OK, so they may not have Rudolph, but I mean, just the name; Bethlehem, brings a certain amount of charm and magical holiday vibes to it. Bethlehem, PA, was recently named one of the top most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States by the travel website Trips To Discover.

Read full story
21 comments
Lancaster County, PA

Veterans Day: 2 Buffet Restaurants Offering Veterans Day Specials [Food & Drink]

Restaurants, stores, and businesses across the county offer special discounts for veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day coming up November 11. The federal holiday in the United States is about honoring and showing appreciation for those who have served and continue to serve the country.

Read full story
4 comments
Cameron County, PA

Towns Facing Drastic Decline in Pennsylvania - Is This The Next Ghost Town?

Driftwood Borough in Cameron County, PA shares a similar history to some of the towns in Pennsylvania that are now gone. Towns that were once lively and filled with people making a livelihood from the lumber industry.

Read full story
13 comments

Veterans Day 2022: 8 Freebies, Discounts to Honor Those Who Serve and Have Served The Country

Veterans Day is coming up Friday, November 11. To honor those who serve and those who have served our country, several retailers, restaurants and small shops are offering freebies and discounts as a thank you.

Read full story
12 comments

Do You Know Why We Vote on a Tuesday in November?

Have you ever wondered why, when we vote in-person, we do so in November, on a Tuesday?. Why not, say, a Thursday in October or a Friday in December?. First, Election Day is the day legally established to select public officials in the United States. General elections for federal offices—President, Vice President, and U.S. Congress—are held on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November in even-numbered years.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

4 Fun Activities to Do with Kids in Lancaster, PA, This Month

Looking to have some family fun this month? Lancaster, PA, is filled with activity opportunity for families and kids, indoors and outdoors. Whether you prefer being in nature, or get a hands-on museum experience, there are plenty of options throughout the county.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football Day

Yes - tomorrow, actually. American Football Day, November 5, celebrates the popular sport and also serves as a reminder that it’s already mid-season and we should probably check on our fantasy teams.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy