Amazing Thanksgiving Side Dishes Worth a Spot at The Holiday Table [Food & Drink]

Photo by Henry Perks on Unsplash

Thanksgiving is approaching and with the holiday comes plenty of foods. The holiday feast is never complete without a large variety of side dishes. Here are five of my favorites.

Roasted Pumpkin

Featured in the photo above, roasted pumpkin is one of my all-time favorite fall foods. It's healthy, filling, and if anything tasted like fall, it's this dish.

Recipe: Savory baked pumpkin by Healthy Recipe.

Pennsylvania Dutch Stuffing

Pennsylvania Dutch foods are delicious and so is the potato and bread filling known as Pennsylvania Dutch stuffing by Teri's Kitchen. It's different from your traditional turkey stuffing but if you're like me and love potatoes, this one will be a hit.

Recipe: Potato and bread filling by Teri's Kitchen.

No-Fail Cornbread

I've failed quite a few times trying to make cornbread. It's hard to find that perfect consistency and flavor. Minnie Utsey's recipe, featured in Food52, uses yellow cornmeal, and this recipe has it all.

Recipe: Minnie Utsey's No-Fail Cornbread, Food52.

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

I'm getting flashbacks as I'm writing this. Last winter, I featured my own recipe for Brussels sprouts wrapped in bacon. This side is slightly different, where the crispy bacon pieces are mixed in with the Brussels Sprouts. Served warm and fresh, this side dish is worth a spot on the holiday table.

Recipe: Brussels Sprouts with Bacon by Food Network Kitchen.

Ultra-Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are one of my favorite sides accompanying the holiday Turkey. This recipe, ultra-creamy mashed potatoes, made with Yukon gold potatoes, has it all.

Recipe: Ultra-Creamy Mashed Potatoes by Bon Appétit.

Yes to all of these. Happy Thanksgiving!