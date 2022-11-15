5 Ideal Birthday Party Venues for Kids and Teens in Lancaster, PA

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash

Looking for a birthday party venue for kids and teens in Lancaster, PA?

As it gets cooler outside, parties for kids are often held indoors. If you're expecting a big crowd, having the party somewhere else than your house may be a good idea.

Here are five places in Lancaster offering fun birthday party packs.

Spooky Nook Sports

Spooky Nook Sports is a large, indoor sports complex with two locations in Lancaster, PA. Their mission is to create incredible places for people to gather, develop, play, and compete.

They offer several birthday party packages, including gymnastics, rock climbing, all-stars sports theme, and much more. Whether it is your little ones third birthday or a sweet 16, the staff will work with you to create a memorable event, from decor to activities and food. I recently attended a birthday party here with my kids and they all loved it, especially the arcade!

Ideal for ages: 3 and up.

Address: 2913 Spooky Nook Road, Manheim, PA 17545 and 1901 Miller Rd East Petersburg, PA 17520

Go N Bananas Family Fun Center

This is an amazing place to let the kids run wild.

Go N Bananas Family Fun Center offers everything from laser tag to a toddler zone, tons of arcade games, a ropes course, mini bowling, to name a few some of the options. They offer two birthday packages, both of which must be booked at least two weeks in advance. I've attended a kid's birthday party here as well, and it was all about games and having fun with friends.

Ideal for ages: 5 and up.

Address: 1170 Garfield Ave, Lancaster, PA 17601

Sky Zone Trampoline Park

Sky Zone Trampoline Park is a longtime popular birthday party venue for kids and teens.

This place is large and packed with wall-to-wall aerial action. They have a host that set up, clean up, and supervise the event. That means that parents can sit back, enjoy, and take pictures of all the fun, or they can get in on the action too.

Ideal for ages: 5 and up.

Address: 1701 Hempstead Rd #102, Lancaster, PA 17601

Tiny Town

Tiny Town is an adorable town like no other.

At this interactive, play-based center, kids can explore 11 playhouses with all the accessories, everything from a grocery store to a fire station. They offer four party packages and have two spacious party rooms with tables and chairs for both children and adults. A party host will help you from set-up to clean-up to ensure everything is perfect for the celebration.

Ideal for ages: 1-5.

Address: 533 Janet Ave, Lancaster, PA 17601

Lancaster Science Factory

Lancaster Science Factory is a hands-on, interactive science center for kids in Pre-K to 8th grade.

At this place, the kids will feel like real scientists. They offer several birthday party packages, held in a dedicated party room. The kids will also be able to explore over 70 hands-on exhibits. They have parties with interactive science demos, options to add a birthday cake, and even science-themed goodie boxes.

Ideal for ages: 4 and up.

Address: 454 New Holland Avenue Lancaster, PA 17602