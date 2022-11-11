This Weekend: TASTE! A Festival of Food, Wine & Spirits [Lancaster, PA]

Photo by Pinar Kucuk on Unsplash

If you're a foodie with an appreciation fine wines, the festival TASTE! held at Lancaster Convention Center is the place to be this weekend. The event, founded in Philadelphia, is designed to appeal to the novice, intermediate and advanced wine and spirit enthusiast.

Meet and greet

The festival showcases celebrity personalities including Chef Ben from Bravo's "Below Deck", award-winning wineries, breweries and distilleries; samples from the best chefs, caterers and restaurants in the region; meet and greet with distillers and wine makers, enjoy interactive brand lounges; food-centric exhibits; as well as a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store on site for the convenience of those who wish to purchase their favorite bottles right then and there.

TASTE! Festival has been producing and promoting food, wine, & spirit festivals since 1999. Since the start, their business model has provided an affordable way to share the love of eating, drinking, and being entertained.

Event details

All participants must be 21 of age or older to enter.

Admission tickets can be purchased on the TASTE! website. Tickets grant access to all food samples, as well as wine, spirits and beer tastings. The event hosts, however, suggests eating a meal before the entering TASTE!. This is because it is a tasting event, and all foods are sample-sized.

Dates and times:

Friday, November 11: 6 pm to 10 pm

Saturday, November 12: 11 am to 3 pm

Saturday, November 12: 4 pm to 8 pm

Address: Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 South Queen Street, Lancaster, PA,17603