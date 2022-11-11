Lancaster, PA

This Weekend: TASTE! A Festival of Food, Wine & Spirits [Lancaster, PA]

Melissa Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B4CR9_0j7HrbGb00
Photo by Pinar Kucuk on Unsplash

If you're a foodie with an appreciation fine wines, the festival TASTE! held at Lancaster Convention Center is the place to be this weekend. The event, founded in Philadelphia, is designed to appeal to the novice, intermediate and advanced wine and spirit enthusiast.

Meet and greet

The festival showcases celebrity personalities including Chef Ben from Bravo's "Below Deck", award-winning wineries, breweries and distilleries; samples from the best chefs, caterers and restaurants in the region; meet and greet with distillers and wine makers, enjoy interactive brand lounges; food-centric exhibits; as well as a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store on site for the convenience of those who wish to purchase their favorite bottles right then and there.

TASTE! Festival has been producing and promoting food, wine, & spirit festivals since 1999. Since the start, their business model has provided an affordable way to share the love of eating, drinking, and being entertained.

Event details

All participants must be 21 of age or older to enter.

Admission tickets can be purchased on the TASTE! website. Tickets grant access to all food samples, as well as wine, spirits and beer tastings. The event hosts, however, suggests eating a meal before the entering TASTE!. This is because it is a tasting event, and all foods are sample-sized.

Dates and times:

Friday, November 11: 6 pm to 10 pm
Saturday, November 12: 11 am to 3 pm 
Saturday, November 12: 4 pm to 8 pm

Address: Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 South Queen Street, Lancaster, PA,17603

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food and Drink# Wine and Spirits# Lancaster# Festival# Events

Comments / 0

Published by

Journalist and writer. I cover local stories + food, mostly from PA.

Lititz, PA
5855 followers

More from Melissa Frost

Amazing Thanksgiving Side Dishes Worth a Spot at The Holiday Table [Food & Drink]

Thanksgiving is approaching and with the holiday comes plenty of foods. The holiday feast is never complete without a large variety of side dishes. Here are five of my favorites.

Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster, PA

5 Ideal Birthday Party Venues for Kids and Teens in Lancaster, PA

Looking for a birthday party venue for kids and teens in Lancaster, PA?. As it gets cooler outside, parties for kids are often held indoors. If you're expecting a big crowd, having the party somewhere else than your house may be a good idea.

Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster, PA

2 Popular Pennsylvania Dutch Specialty Drinks, and Where to Get Them

Or make the drinks yourself, if you're up for a challenge. Two of the more popular Pennsylvania Dutch specialty drinks are birch beer and meadow tea. You can get it from an Amish roadside stand in Lancaster, and also from some supermarkets and farmers markets (if you're lucky).

Read full story
1 comments
Massachusetts State

4 Stunning Small Towns in Massachusetts Worth Visiting [Food, History, Culture]

Massachusetts is a gorgeous state. From historic cities to scenic views in nature, it's an ideal destination for a weekend getaway, especially during late fall season. One of the things I love most about this Northeastern gem is all the small towns that are making up the state - their food, local culture, and rich history.

Read full story
Virginia State

Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in Virginia

Looking for a perfect getaway? These three towns in Virginia are just that. Packed with local charm, great food, and a varied landscape, there's something for everyone to explore.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]

When Wine Spectator released their restaurant award winners earlier this year, several Pennsylvania establishments made the list. Wine Spectator's Restaurant Awards recognize restaurants whose wine lists offer interesting selections, are appropriate to their cuisine and appeal to a wide range of wine lovers. Here are two of the restaurants, which, in addition to being awarded for their wines also focus on locally sourced food.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Lemon Street Market: A Gem for Local Foods, Spices, and Sustainability

Lemon Street Market is an independent and woman-owned grocery store in the heart of Lancaster City, just off the corner of Mulberry Street and Lemon Street. The store focuses on sustainable and healthy living, with a decent amount (over 5,000 items) of local, organic, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Read full story
Bethlehem, PA

This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United States

OK, so they may not have Rudolph, but I mean, just the name; Bethlehem, brings a certain amount of charm and magical holiday vibes to it. Bethlehem, PA, was recently named one of the top most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States by the travel website Trips To Discover.

Read full story
21 comments
Lancaster County, PA

Veterans Day: 2 Buffet Restaurants Offering Veterans Day Specials [Food & Drink]

Restaurants, stores, and businesses across the county offer special discounts for veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day coming up November 11. The federal holiday in the United States is about honoring and showing appreciation for those who have served and continue to serve the country.

Read full story
4 comments
Cameron County, PA

Towns Facing Drastic Decline in Pennsylvania - Is This The Next Ghost Town?

Driftwood Borough in Cameron County, PA shares a similar history to some of the towns in Pennsylvania that are now gone. Towns that were once lively and filled with people making a livelihood from the lumber industry.

Read full story
13 comments

Veterans Day 2022: 8 Freebies, Discounts to Honor Those Who Serve and Have Served The Country

Veterans Day is coming up Friday, November 11. To honor those who serve and those who have served our country, several retailers, restaurants and small shops are offering freebies and discounts as a thank you.

Read full story
12 comments

Do You Know Why We Vote on a Tuesday in November?

Have you ever wondered why, when we vote in-person, we do so in November, on a Tuesday?. Why not, say, a Thursday in October or a Friday in December?. First, Election Day is the day legally established to select public officials in the United States. General elections for federal offices—President, Vice President, and U.S. Congress—are held on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November in even-numbered years.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

4 Fun Activities to Do with Kids in Lancaster, PA, This Month

Looking to have some family fun this month? Lancaster, PA, is filled with activity opportunity for families and kids, indoors and outdoors. Whether you prefer being in nature, or get a hands-on museum experience, there are plenty of options throughout the county.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football Day

Yes - tomorrow, actually. American Football Day, November 5, celebrates the popular sport and also serves as a reminder that it’s already mid-season and we should probably check on our fantasy teams.

Read full story
1 comments
Erie, PA

3 AMAZING Candy Shops Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania [Sweets & Treats]

Are you one of those who truly appreciate a good, quality piece of candy? Whether it's sweet homemade chocolate, sour gummies, or salty licorice? There's an abundance of candy shops located throughout the state. Here are some highly-rated favorites:

Read full story
9 comments
Lancaster, PA

Amanita Cafe: A Chestnut Hill Gathering Spot Featuring Farm-to-Table Eats

It's a few blocks away from the busiest part of Lancaster City, Amanita Cafe. Located on the corner of West Walnut Street and North Charlotte Street, this place in Chestnut Hill offers authentic neighborhood charm.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This Weekend

There's a little bit of everything this weekend. Have you always wanted to see an alpaca, up close? Eastland farm has an open house. Want to chat with local artists and photographers? First Friday in downtown Lancaster is the place to be. Read on to see some of the events that are happening in Lancaster, PA, this weekend.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Fall Foliage: 3 Places to Observe Stunning Nature in Lancaster, PA This Month

The fall colors are absolutely gorgeous these days. Pennsylvania has a longer and more varied fall foliage season than any other state in the country. According to Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, our location and its varied topography from sea level on the coastal plain to over 3,000 feet in the Laurel Highlands supports 134 species of trees and many more shrubs and vines that contribute to the unique display of fall colors.

Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster, PA

National Healthy Eatings Day: 3 Places in Lancaster Serving Delicious Farm-to-Table Foods

Happy National Healthy Eatings Day! This day, celebrated November 2, was established to remind people of the importance of managing their diets, and to stay aware of what they put in their bodies. Lancaster, PA offers plenty of restaurants and cafes serving healthy farm-to-table foods.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy