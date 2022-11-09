Bethlehem, PA

This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United States

Melissa Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bw32J_0j4YmQtd00
Photo by Norman Tsui on Unsplash

OK, so they may not have Rudolph, but I mean, just the name; Bethlehem, brings a certain amount of charm and magical holiday vibes to it.

Christmas City

Bethlehem, PA, was recently named one of the top most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States by the travel website Trips To Discover.

Founded by Moravians as a communal society in 1741 and named on Christmas Eve that year, Bethlehem, the self-named “Christmas City,” is situated between Allentown and Easton.

There's no better time to visit than December.

Around the holidays, they have an annual Christkindlmarkt inspired by the markets of Germany and a top Christmas market in the U.S.. Travelers flock to town to enjoy the sparkling lights in the windows of original Germanic stone Moravian structures and gorgeous lit evergreens at all the major intersections. Although this town offers a fair share of festivals and events throughout the year, there's not quite anything like Christmas in Bethlehem.

Also - Bethlehem was the first city in the United States to feature a decorated Christmas tree.

What to see, where to eat

Aside from the holiday vibes, there are several historical spots worth visiting if you're in town.

The Colonial Industrial Quarter, once buzzing with production when the town's early settlers arrived in the 1700s. Today, see the original grist miller’s house and ruins of the butchery, pottery building, oil mill, and more. You can also walk along the Hoover Mason Trestle, which is an elevated pedestrian walkway offering stunning views.

As for food, 1741 on the Terrace in the heart of the city, is a popular, upscale restaurant serving American fare. 21 Crafthouse and Kitchen is a stylish gastropub/restaurant dishing up delicious eats in a cool setting. They also have live music and host regular events.

If you visit: Make sure to bring a camera to capture the magical holiday atmosphere. Bethlehem is located in Northampton and Lehigh Counties in the Lehigh Valley region of eastern Pennsylvania.

Comments / 17

Published by

Journalist and writer. I cover local stories + food, mostly from PA.

Lititz, PA
5728 followers

