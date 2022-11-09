Veterans Day: 2 Buffet Restaurants Offering Veterans Day Specials [Food & Drink]

Photo by Ulysse Pointcheval on Unsplash

Restaurants, stores, and businesses across the county offer special discounts for veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day coming up November 11.

The federal holiday in the United States is about honoring and showing appreciation for those who have served and continue to serve the country.

Here are two popular places in Lancaster County dishing up special deals for our veterans:

Golden Corral

Golden Corral is honoring the military by offering a Military Appreciation Night on Monday, Nov. 14 from 5 pm. Any person who has served in the United States Military (retirees, veterans, active-duty, National Guard, or Reserves) is eligible to receive a free meal.

The Military Appreciation Night is a long-standing tradition at Golden Corral, and Golden Corral restaurants have served 6 million free thank you meals to veterans and military members over the past two decades. Golden Corral restaurants and their guests have also donated over 17 million dollars to the Disabled American Veterans organization in the past two decades.

Address: 2291 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster, PA 17602

Shady Maple

Shady Maple Smorgasbord, one of the largest buffets in the country, is offering a 50 percent discount off any meal, as well as a 25 percent discount off everything in the gift shop, to all veterans and active duty military on Veteran's Day.

Shady Maple place features 200 feet of authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking. Their cooks prepare all those local favorite Pennsylvania Dutch foods, in addition to new, modern dishes. Their meat department now offers nearly 100 varieties of quality smoked meats that are prepared on location.This place is an experience beyond just the food. It's part of the local Lancaster County culture.

If you can't make it out to Shady Maple for Veterans Day, they also offer a weekly discount every Wednesday where those who are serving or have served in the military gets 25 percent off their meal, and 10 percent off in the gift shop.

Address: 129 Toddy Dr, East Earl, PA 17519

Both restaurants places ask that you show a military ID in order to receive the discount / free meal.