Towns Facing Drastic Decline in Pennsylvania - Is This The Next Ghost Town?

Photo by Tommy Kwak on Unsplash

Driftwood Borough in Cameron County, PA shares a similar history to some of the towns in Pennsylvania that are now gone. Towns that were once lively and filled with people making a livelihood from the lumber industry.

Driftwood has a population of just 38, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.

A lumber town

People came to Driftwood following the arrival of the Philadelphia & Erie railroad in 1863 to take advantage of the lumber industry, and had a population of 628 in 1890.

Fast-forward to 2017, the population was 60, a 10% decline since 2010. With 38 people (or less) living in the borough, it's not looking the greatest.

What makes me wonder if this is the next ghost town, aside from the drastic decline in its population, is the age of the people living in Driftwood: The median age is 63.5 years, 56.8 years for males, and 78 years for females. The average family size is 2.

Driftwood has a population density of 13 people per square mile spanning over three miles. According to World Population Review, the average household income in Driftwood is $25,170. The poverty rate is 11.54%. The median house value is $41,700.

The borough's council (including members, solicitor, treasurer, water plant operators) consists of 10 people, some of which, not surprisingly given the size of the borough, share the same last name.

"Next door" - State College, PA

The largest community within a 50-mile radius of Driftwood is State College, located about 40 miles south of Driftwood. State College, which is home to Penn State University’s main campus, in comparison, has a population of 42,100.

About 22 miles west of Driftwood, you'll find Saint Marys, with a population of about 12,200 people.

What to see

If you find yourself in Driftwood, The Bucktail Monument should be on the list of things to see. The monument pays tribute to the local soldiers of the 42nd Infantry, known as the Bucktails, who fought in the Civil War.

What do you think? Does this town have a shot of making it through the next decade?