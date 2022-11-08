Veterans Day 2022: 8 Freebies, Discounts to Honor Those Who Serve and Have Served The Country

Melissa Frost

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash

Veterans Day is coming up Friday, November 11.

To honor those who serve and those who have served our country, several retailers, restaurants and small shops are offering freebies and discounts as a thank you.

Here are 8 of them:

Free Meal at Applebee's

Active-duty military and veterans with valid ID can receive a free meal from a special Applebee’s menu on Veterans Day. To find out more, reach out to your local Applebee’s to learn about any Veterans Day offerings in your town.

Under Armour Military Discount

Under Armour is offering 20 percent off all purchases for all active-duty service members, retirees, veterans, military spouses, military family members. A good time to get new sports gear.

HelloFresh Deal and Freebie

HelloFresh offers a military discount: 50 percent off, as well as free shipping with your first box, along with 10 percent off all your other boxes over the next year.

Freebie and Deals at Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel offer in-store specials on Veterans Day for veterans, as well as promotions throughout November to support military families in partnership with Operation Homefront.

On November 11, Veterans can receive a free slice of double fudge Coca-Cola cake with their meal.

Discounts at Rack Room Shoes

Veterans and active military receive 20 percent off all their purchases at Rack Room Shoes on Veterans Day. As for the rest of the year, there is a military discount of 10 percent. For more information, check their website.

Free Haircuts at Sport Clips

Several Sport Clips locations will provide free haircuts to veterans and active-duty service members with valid proof of service. Visit the Sport Clips website for details and locations.

Free Car Wash at Time to Shine

On Veterans Day, several Time to Shine Car Wash locations offer veterans and military members a free super ceramic car wash. Check in with your location here.

IHOP Veterans Day Free Meal

A yearly tradition, IHOP celebrates veterans on Veterans Day by offering free Red, White & Blue Pancakes. This offer is for dine-in service only, and military ID or proof of service is required.

