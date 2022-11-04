A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football Day

Photo by Casey Murphy on Unsplash

Is there such a thing as a dedicated American Football day?

Yes - tomorrow, actually. American Football Day, November 5, celebrates the popular sport and also serves as a reminder that it’s already mid-season and we should probably check on our fantasy teams.

With football day coming up, I'd like to mention a team, one that's done particularly well this season. Currently at 8-0, Philadelphia Eagles, has surprised many of us lately. Although the fan base is known to be _____ (fill in the blank), the team itself deserves some real respect these days.

From CB Darius Slay to QB Jalen Hurts, there have been a fair share of solid plays this season and for that, they deserve a shoutout. In fact, Hurts is the only quarterback in NFL history to post 4,000+ passing yards (4,205) and 1000+ (1,138) within their 20 career starts.

At 8-0, it's looking bright for the Eagles.

That being said, the NFC East division is strong this season, with the Cowboys and Giants both at 6-2, and the Commanders at 4-4.

A little background

Unless you know it all about the Eagles, here are a few words about their journey so far.

The Eagles were founded in 1933 when the remains of Frankford Yellow Jackets franchise was sold to a syndicate of Philadelphia-based businessmen. The team was not an early success by any means, as it posted either one or two victories in seven of its first 10 seasons, but the hiring of head coach Earle (“Greasy”) Neale in 1941 marked the beginning of a turnaround in Philadelphia.

Since then, the team has had a decent amount of ups and downs.

The Eagles have won three NFL championships: 1948, 1949, and 1960.

As for Super Bowl Championships, they've had three appearances, but only won one of them, in 2018.

That year, they finished the regular season with a 9-7 record. The Eagles won a division title and advanced to the Super Bowl despite Carson Wentz suffering a season-ending injury during the 13th game of the regular season. Backup quarterback Nick Foles took over and led the Eagles to a surprising upset of the New England Patriots to give Philadelphia their first Super Bowl championship in franchise history.

Will there be a second one coming up this season? Time will show.