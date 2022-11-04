3 AMAZING Candy Shops Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania [Sweets & Treats]

Photo by Jamie Albright on Unsplash

Are you one of those who truly appreciate a good, quality piece of candy? Whether it's sweet homemade chocolate, sour gummies, or salty licorice? There's an abundance of candy shops located throughout the state. Here are some highly-rated favorites:

Romolo Chocolates

Located in Erie, Romolo's in an upscale, elegant chocolate shop offering the best of the best.

At Romolo Chocolates, they have been crafting chocolates and confections for 25 years. Tony Stefanelli, founder and certified master confectioner, has been making and seeking more knowledge about candy for over 43 years, apprenticing under his grandfather Romolo Stefanelli at the start of his career.

Romolo Chocolates has been winning several Erie’s Choice awards and continues to win awards throughout the tri-state region for their products. A favorite? Their boxed chocolate and their "frogs", made of fresh, lightly salted pecans, Spanish peanuts or cashews topped with handmade caramel and then rich milk.

Address: 1525 West 8 Street, Erie, PA 16505

Sweetish Candy

Sweetish Candy is a fast-growing Swedish candy company with Pick-n-Mix walls of over 70+ different Nordic candies. They have an online shop shipping nationwide as well as a city location and a distribution center in Lancaster PA.

A favorite among the candy items is the Icelandic vegan Omnom Chocolate Bars. The environmentally friendly chocolates were created by two friends in Reykjavík, Iceland in 2013. Omnom produces small-batch, “bean-to-bar” chocolate, using the finest cacao beans sourced worldwide. There's plenty of vegan candy, the vegan sour mix and fizzy rolls are both popular. Torsken, translated The Cod, is a mixed bag of raspberry and blackcurrant candy fishes with the shape of a real Baltic cod. It's as Nordic as it gets.

Address: 301 N Queen St, Lancaster, PA 17603

Callie’s Candy Kitchen

Callie’s Candy Kitchen is a go-to for sweets when in the Pocono Mountains. In an adorable, quaint shop, Callie's offers chocolate covered creations and handmade candies.

The shop was opened by Harry and Carol Callie, 19-year-old newlyweds at the time, in Bangor, PA in 1952. In 1972, the Callie family moved the business to Mountainhome in the Pocono Mountains.

Since then, Callie’s Candy Kitchen has become popular among locals and out-of-towners. In addition to the classics, you’ll find an assortment of unique treats at Callie’s Candy Kitchen. Potato chips, licorice, cream cheese – you name it, Callie’s will cover it in chocolate.

Address: 1111 PA-390, Mountainhome, PA 18342

Also worth mentioning: Talking about candy in Pennsylvania without giving a shoutout to Hershey's Chocolate World feels wrong. Although this article highlights smaller, more independent shops and family businesses, the shop at Hershey's Chocolate World is worth a visit any day if you enjoy Hershey Kisses, Reese's, and would like to check out the World's largest Hershey chocolate bar.