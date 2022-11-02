Fall Foliage: 3 Places to Observe Stunning Nature in Lancaster, PA This Month

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

The fall colors are absolutely gorgeous these days. Pennsylvania has a longer and more varied fall foliage season than any other state in the country. According to Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, our location and its varied topography from sea level on the coastal plain to over 3,000 feet in the Laurel Highlands supports 134 species of trees and many more shrubs and vines that contribute to the unique display of fall colors.

In Lancaster, PA , there are plenty of local areas where you can observe the beautiful season, three of them mentioned below:

Susquehannock State Park

The 224-acre Susquehannock State Park is located on a wooded plateau overlooking the Susquehanna River in the southern part of Lancaster County. The state park offers panoramic views of the Susquehanna River and can be seen from the 380 feet high overlooks of the park complex.

If you're visiting, make sure you remain a safe distance back from drop-off areas, and children should be closely supervised when visiting this spot.

Northwest Lancaster County River Trail

Northwest Lancaster County River Trail follows the route of the historic Pennsylvania Mainline Canal. This is a multi-purpose, public recreation trail approximately fourteen miles long, spanning five municipalities at the northwestern edge of Lancaster County.

The trail also connects the historic river towns and villages of Columbia, Marietta, Bainbridge, and Falmouth. The river trail is worth a visit any season but it is gorgeous walking here during the fall season.

Lancaster County Central Park

Named for its centralized location, Lancaster County Central Park is the largest of the county’s parks, covering 544 acres. Lancaster County Central Park is located on the southern edge of Lancaster City in West Lampeter Township.

If there's any time you should visit this park, it's during the fall foliage season. The trails meander across fields, through woods, and along creeks, and it's a beautiful environment.