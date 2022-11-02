Lancaster, PA

National Healthy Eatings Day: 3 Places in Lancaster Serving Delicious Farm-to-Table Foods

Melissa Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Vojo_0ivsoyeK00
Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Happy National Healthy Eatings Day! This day, celebrated November 2, was established to remind people of the importance of managing their diets, and to stay aware of what they put in their bodies. Lancaster, PA offers plenty of restaurants and cafes serving healthy farm-to-table foods.

First off, my favorite.

Hudson Botanical

Hudson Botanical has only been around for a little over a year and has become a popular eatery among locals, myself included.

The restaurant is run by Brent Hudson who has extensive knowledge in the culinary field.

Brent and his wife, Madeline, stumbled upon Lancaster in 2015 as tourists. The two of them fell in love with everything Lancaster offers; the people, farmland and fresh produce. Having already established successful restaurants in Australia, Brent wanted to create a farm-to-table cafe in Lancaster. Fast forward to 2021, after four years spent in New York City adding to Hudson's portfolio of successful restaurant openings, their dream of opening a spot in the area became a reality.

The food they serve is fresh and outstanding.

Address: Address: 2433 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown, PA 17576

John J. Jeffries

John J. Jeffries, a restaurant in the Lancaster Arts Hotel, is committed to serving locally sourced, seasonal, organic food. The restaurant also has a bar featuring several local beers and wines.

If you visit in late spring, you will most likely be able to a meal with asparagus, strawberries, and radishes. In June, they are all about new potatoes, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, cauliflower, and rhubarb. Eating seasonally is not the typical norm in our culture.

At John J. Jeffries, the chefs and owners Sean Cavanaugh and Michael F. Carson believe that eating seasonally simply tastes better, and is better and more nutritious for your body.

Address: 300 Harrisburg Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603

Cork & Cap

Cork & Cap, inside the Cork Factory Hotel, is a charming restaurant serving meals from scratch with local ingredients, using simple recipes and time-honored techniques.

Here, you get Lancaster County-inspired cuisine in a unique, historic setting. If you have kids, a fun stop after the meal would be next-door Lancaster Science Factory.

Address: 480 New Holland Ave #3000, Lancaster, PA 17602

