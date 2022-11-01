Corn Cob Acres: An Endless Fun-Zone for Kids

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

As you enter, there are activities everywhere you look. For parents, it can feel a bit overwhelming at first sight. For kids, it's pure bliss.

Over 50 activities

Corn Cob Acres is quickly becoming a fall tradition for families from across the county and states, and from taking a glance at license plates in the parking lot, it looks like people are traveling from out of state to experience this farm adventure, too.

With over 50 activities, it's easy to spend several hours at this place.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

You've got everything from a sports zone, a giant jumping pillow, a pumpkin playhouse, to a goat feeding station, pedal kart race track, and a tire mountain. And of course, in the spirit of farming; hayrides run regularly throughout the day.

The history

The owners of Corn Cob Acres are the two brothers Gene and Jim Schopf, who grew up in the small town of Mountville. The brothers are the masterminds behind the wildly popular Halloween attraction Field of Screams, which opened on the farm in 1993.

While this venture filled the need for a scary attraction for teenagers and adults, the two of them realized there was a need for a non-scary activity that catered to younger children.

Here's where the family fun at Corn Cob Acres comes in. It opened in 2009 and has been a success since then.

Spacious

Living in Lancaster, PA, I've visited several farms and adventure parks similar to this one.

However, what I enjoyed about Corn Cob Acres is that it's very spacious and even though they have a lot of visitors, it doesn't feel too crowded. The activities are spread throughout the massive property and there's room for all.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

For classic, seasonal fun, mainly focusing on farm activities, this place is worth a visit.

Address: 191 College Avenue, Mountville, PA 17554