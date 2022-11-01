Dining at Root: An All-Vegan, Delicious Experience [Lancaster, PA]

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

When you enter, it looks like any other bar. However, when you take a look at the menu, you realize that this place has something unique to it.

Root is an all-vegan restaurant and bar, and it offers much more than tofu and beans.

Weekly menu

The menu, which changes weekly, is packed with creative vegan meals.

Take their pizza, for example: Rather than plain cheese as the go-to topping, you get sweet chili topped with pineapple, poached matusaki mushrooms, peppers, onions, and vegan cheese. They also have jerk rice, which is rice tossed with mixed vegetables and tofu in a Caribbean jerk sauce.

Personally, I was in the mood for their gyro: Falafel served in a pita with feta tzatziki, lettuce, tomato and harissa sauce with fries. The meal is pictured above and tasted just as good as it looks. The pita bread was the freshest I've ever tasted.

The background

Root, which is located on West Walnut Street, opened in December 2015.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

The owner, Rob Garpstas, a bar and restaurant owner since 1999, became vegan in 2011. He was inspired by his youngest daughter's interest in animal activism. Rob and his family became vegan for health and animal rights reasons after Rob’s father was diagnosed with cancer.

The owner wanted to create a space where he could share his knowledge and passion. His vision for Root was to create a rotating menu designed to provide patrons with their favorite foods using seasonal, locally sourced, produce. At the time of the opening of the establishment, there weren't nearly as many vegan options in Lancaster as it is today.

Environmental perspective

Aside from the fact that their menu is all-vegan, the owners are constantly working towards improving practices to protect the planet. Plastic straws are eliminated from their restaurant, and they also encourage customers to bring their own containers to help reduce waste (they do have biodegradable compostable take-out boxes upon request, though).

If you enjoy a good vegan meal in a casual bar setting, this is it. The environmental perspective is an added bonus.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Address: 223 W Walnut St, Lancaster, PA 17603