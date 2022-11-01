Lancaster, PA

Dining at Root: An All-Vegan, Delicious Experience [Lancaster, PA]

Melissa Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wjcw7_0iuKClia00
Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

When you enter, it looks like any other bar. However, when you take a look at the menu, you realize that this place has something unique to it.

Root is an all-vegan restaurant and bar, and it offers much more than tofu and beans.

Weekly menu

The menu, which changes weekly, is packed with creative vegan meals.

Take their pizza, for example: Rather than plain cheese as the go-to topping, you get sweet chili topped with pineapple, poached matusaki mushrooms, peppers, onions, and vegan cheese. They also have jerk rice, which is rice tossed with mixed vegetables and tofu in a Caribbean jerk sauce.

Personally, I was in the mood for their gyro: Falafel served in a pita with feta tzatziki, lettuce, tomato and harissa sauce with fries. The meal is pictured above and tasted just as good as it looks. The pita bread was the freshest I've ever tasted.

The background

Root, which is located on West Walnut Street, opened in December 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02HAHC_0iuKClia00
Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

The owner, Rob Garpstas, a bar and restaurant owner since 1999, became vegan in 2011. He was inspired by his youngest daughter's interest in animal activism. Rob and his family became vegan for health and animal rights reasons after Rob’s father was diagnosed with cancer.

The owner wanted to create a space where he could share his knowledge and passion. His vision for Root was to create a rotating menu designed to provide patrons with their favorite foods using seasonal, locally sourced, produce. At the time of the opening of the establishment, there weren't nearly as many vegan options in Lancaster as it is today.

Environmental perspective

Aside from the fact that their menu is all-vegan, the owners are constantly working towards improving practices to protect the planet. Plastic straws are eliminated from their restaurant, and they also encourage customers to bring their own containers to help reduce waste (they do have biodegradable compostable take-out boxes upon request, though).

If you enjoy a good vegan meal in a casual bar setting, this is it. The environmental perspective is an added bonus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FoYDp_0iuKClia00
Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Address: 223 W Walnut St, Lancaster, PA 17603

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food and Drink# Small Business# Vegan and Vegetarian# Bars and Restaurants# Lancaster

Comments / 0

Published by

Journalist and writer. I cover local stories + food, mostly from PA.

Lititz, PA
5380 followers

More from Melissa Frost

Philadelphia, PA

A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football Day

Yes - tomorrow, actually. American Football Day, November 5, celebrates the popular sport and also serves as a reminder that it’s already mid-season and we should probably check on our fantasy teams.

Read full story
1 comments
Erie, PA

3 AMAZING Candy Shops Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania [Sweets & Treats]

Are you one of those who truly appreciate a good, quality piece of candy? Whether it's sweet homemade chocolate, sour gummies, or salty licorice? There's an abundance of candy shops located throughout the state. Here are some highly-rated favorites:

Read full story
7 comments
Lancaster, PA

Amanita Cafe: A Chestnut Hill Gathering Spot Featuring Farm-to-Table Eats

It's a few blocks away from the busiest part of Lancaster City, Amanita Cafe. Located on the corner of West Walnut Street and North Charlotte Street, this place in Chestnut Hill offers authentic neighborhood charm.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This Weekend

There's a little bit of everything this weekend. Have you always wanted to see an alpaca, up close? Eastland farm has an open house. Want to chat with local artists and photographers? First Friday in downtown Lancaster is the place to be. Read on to see some of the events that are happening in Lancaster, PA, this weekend.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Fall Foliage: 3 Places to Observe Stunning Nature in Lancaster, PA This Month

The fall colors are absolutely gorgeous these days. Pennsylvania has a longer and more varied fall foliage season than any other state in the country. According to Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, our location and its varied topography from sea level on the coastal plain to over 3,000 feet in the Laurel Highlands supports 134 species of trees and many more shrubs and vines that contribute to the unique display of fall colors.

Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster, PA

National Healthy Eatings Day: 3 Places in Lancaster Serving Delicious Farm-to-Table Foods

Happy National Healthy Eatings Day! This day, celebrated November 2, was established to remind people of the importance of managing their diets, and to stay aware of what they put in their bodies. Lancaster, PA offers plenty of restaurants and cafes serving healthy farm-to-table foods.

Read full story
Mountville, PA

Corn Cob Acres: An Endless Fun-Zone for Kids

As you enter, there are activities everywhere you look. For parents, it can feel a bit overwhelming at first sight. For kids, it's pure bliss. Corn Cob Acres is quickly becoming a fall tradition for families from across the county and states, and from taking a glance at license plates in the parking lot, it looks like people are traveling from out of state to experience this farm adventure, too.

Read full story
Bradford County, PA

Now, a Historic Ghost Town. Then, a Sophisticated French Refugee Settlement

Susquehanna RiverPhoto by Foto Phanatic on Unsplash. Today's featured "ghost town": French Azilum. Located in Bradford County, along the Susquehanna River in Pennsylvania, French Azilum used to be a settlement built for refugees who fled the French Revolution. The settlement provided refuge for about 50 families in the fall of 1793 and spring of 1794.

Read full story
Intercourse, PA

Halloween in Lancaster: Scavenger Hunt in a Rural Pennsylvania Dutch Village

Kitchen Kettle Village in Intercourse, PA is one I usually associate with Amish traditions such as horse and buggy rides, canned and pickled foods made by locals and sold at the Jam and Relish Kitchen, and art featuring covered bridges, Amish farms, and unique history. It's a place in the village of Intercourse, meant to boost local heritage and attract tourists to the area.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Nate's Sandwich Shoppe: New-ish to Gallery Row and the Lancaster Food Scene

The city's food scene is ever-improving, and quite frequently, new spots are added to the list of bakeries, cafes, restaurants, and bars in Lancaster, PA. Fairly new in town is Nate's Sandwich Shoppe along Prince Street's Gallery Row. The sandwich shop has been running for a few months in the location of the former Chop Sushi.

Read full story
1 comments

The History of Ricketts, A Town That Died When Lumber Was Exhausted [PA Ghost Towns]

Ricketts is an abandoned town not too far from the stunning scenery and waterfalls at Ricketts Glen State Park. The state park is one of the most scenic areas in the state, comprised of 13,193 acres in Luzerne, Sullivan, and Columbia counties.

Read full story
1 comments

Story Time: Spooky Fairytales to Read for Your Kids This Halloween

Halloween stories for younger kids should be fun and scary, but not too scary. If the books includes silly ghosts, friendly witches, a handful of creepy black cats - that's great! American Literature has compiled a collection with ideal recommendations on what to read for your little ones this season. I'm highlighting three of the stories today:

Read full story
Venango County, PA

The History of a Very Special Ghost Town in Pennsylvania

Pithole City, located in Venango County, Pennsylvania, is about six miles from Oil Creek State Park and the Drake Well Museum, the site of the first commercial oil well in the country.

Read full story
Lititz, PA

3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This Month

If you didn't get your share of pumpkins and all things fall yet, there are still several local farms and organizations hosting festivals and harvest celebrations for the next month or so.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

3 Spooky Things to do in Lancaster, PA, This Season

Halloween is creeping up on us. In Lancaster, there are plenty of events happening this month, all celebrating the spooky season. I've highlighted three of them here:. This is one of the more popular events to attend in the county.

Read full story

A Current List of Vendors at Lancaster City's Southern Market [Food & Drink]

Lancaster Southern Market features several local restaurant startups, and the place is all about celebrating the culinary diversity the city offers. The marketplace itself was first built as a farmer's market in the late 1800s. It has been closed for decades, but after significant renovations, it opened to the public last year.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in Pennsylvania

There are a handful of "ghost towns" in Pennsylvania. The reasoning for the towns being referred to as such isn't too mystical. The state has a lot of industrial history, and with that comes industrial small-towns whose populations come and go.

Read full story
10 comments
Pennsylvania State

4 Creepy Halloween Destinations to Visit in Pennsylvania This Season

If you're into all the scary stuff, Pennsylvania during Halloween is a good place to be. There are plenty of spooky, seasonal destinations to visit, four of which I'm highlighting today:

Read full story
3 comments
Lancaster, PA

Want to Pick Fresh Apples Before the Season Ends? 3 Places Still Offering Pick-Your-Own in Lancaster, PA

Apples taste best when they're in season, and picked locally. Here in Lancaster, we have plenty of orchards and fruit farms offering pick-your-own fruits. Although when fruits and vegetables are in season may vary by a couple of weeks due to weather conditions, variety of the fruit or vegetable, geographical location of the farm, and other factors, apples are generally most active in September and October. Meaning, there are only a few weeks left until you have to default to supermarket fruits.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy