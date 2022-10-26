Now, a Historic Ghost Town. Then, a Sophisticated French Refugee Settlement

Melissa Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xKzVC_0inHPV4b00
Susquehanna RiverPhoto by Foto Phanatic on Unsplash

Today's featured "ghost town": French Azilum.

Located in Bradford County, along the Susquehanna River in Pennsylvania, French Azilum used to be a settlement built for refugees who fled the French Revolution. The settlement provided refuge for about 50 families in the fall of 1793 and spring of 1794.

Escaped brutality

Some of the refugees, loyal to the King, left France to escape the brutality of the Revolution; others fled the colony of Saint-Domingue (Haiti), where slavery was regarded as one of the harshest in the Americas with its high levels of mortality and violence.

The French refugees in Azilum hoped and believed that it would be possible for the Queen of France, Marie Antoinette, and her two children to come to Azilum if they got out of France alive. In the plans of the settlement, a house was built for the queen, named La Grand Maison.

Sophisticated town

What became a sophisticated French town in the middle of nowhere, boasting almost 100 buildings, including houses, a chapel, a theatre and plenty of shops, was a brief affair.

Economic factors led to the decline of the settlement.

By the late 1790s, a large portion of the population had moved to southern cities, and some had returned to Saint-Domingue. In 1803, Napoleon made it possible for the exiles to return to France. Only a few families remained.

Now, a historic site

The town plots were abandoned and absorbed into larger tracts of land that were farmed for most of the 19th and 20th centuries, and sold off. Today, all of the structures from the original settlement are gone.

The land is managed by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, featuring about 20 acres from the original settlement and a tiny museum offering guided tours.

# Ghost Towns# Local History# Visit Pennsylvania# Small Towns# Halloween

Published by

Journalist and writer. I cover local stories + food, mostly from PA.

Lititz, PA
5312 followers

