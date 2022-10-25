Halloween in Lancaster: Scavenger Hunt in a Rural Pennsylvania Dutch Village

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Kitchen Kettle Village in Intercourse, PA is one I usually associate with Amish traditions such as horse and buggy rides, canned and pickled foods made by locals and sold at the Jam and Relish Kitchen, and art featuring covered bridges, Amish farms, and unique history. It's a place in the village of Intercourse, meant to boost local heritage and attract tourists to the area.

It's not a spooky place. Except for the last weekend in October.

Scary, kid-edition

Their newest family event, Yummie's Halloween Boo Bash is a scary (with a friendly twist to it) fall event where your little ones can go on a unique scavenger hunt and meet some of the characters in the village, including "Yummie". He's the local mascot.

There's also a costume contest, a whoopie pie making experience (gotta add some of those Pennsylvania Dutch treats to the event), and a treasure hunt for the adults.

If you have pets, you're in luck. New this year is a very own pet parade and costume contest happening at 1 pm at the stage area. I can't wait to see this!

The event is ideal for younger kids who wants to have some scary halloween fun without being scarred for life.

Local businesses

Also at Kitchen Kettle Village are about 40 local shops featuring everything from sweet treats to art, wine, and locally made accessories and decor.

The village was started by the locals Pat and Bob Burnley.

In 1954, they invited their neighbors and friends to celebrate fresh food and family fun in their backyard of the Klinger house, which is now a restaurant in the village. This get-together became a tradition in the community, and three generations later that tradition of spreading happiness holds true; these days, the backyard is a village of shops, eateries, a working canning kitchen, and an Inn nestled next to the farmland beauty Lancaster County offers.

Time: Saturday, October 29, 2022. Check in is from 9:30 am to 10 am.

Address: 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, PA 17534