Nate's Sandwich Shoppe: New-ish to Gallery Row and the Lancaster Food Scene

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

The city's food scene is ever-improving, and quite frequently, new spots are added to the list of bakeries, cafes, restaurants, and bars in Lancaster, PA.

Fairly new in town is Nate's Sandwich Shoppe along Prince Street's Gallery Row. The sandwich shop has been running for a few months in the location of the former Chop Sushi.

Custom-made eats

Nate's is, as the name implies, all about sandwiches. In addition to fresh build-your-own sandwiches, they offer grilled specialties such as Rosemary's Baby Sandwich Special with turkey, pepper jack, spicy mayo, and jalapeños on rosemary bread, and a Monte Special with ham, turkey, Havarti, Swiss cheese, house spread, on white bread with raspberry jam on the side.

So far, the sandwich shop, owned by Nate Corradio-LeFevre, has received raving feedback from locals. Currently, Nate's holds a 5-star Google rating with dozens of local reviews.

The freshness of the food, as well as the atmosphere, and the cleanness of the space, is frequently repeated among visitors. One guest, Nicole Hopper, says:

"Absolutely fantastic spot for a yummy bite to eat. Clean restaurant, awesome atmosphere, friendly staff, and great food. I had the Burkholder sandwich and it was like thanksgiving between two pieces of perfectly grilled bread."

In addition to sandwiches, Nate's Sandwich Shoppe also offers locally roasted coffee, as well as scratch-made soups and a small selection of salads.

If you find yourself in the area, dining at Nate's, make sure to stop by some of the galleries, many of them which are run by highly talented Lancaster County artists.

Address: 126 N Prince St, Lancaster, PA 17603