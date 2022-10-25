The History of Ricketts, A Town That Died When Lumber Was Exhausted [PA Ghost Towns]

Photo by Donnie Rosie on Unsplash

Have you heard of the now-ghost town of Ricketts?

Ricketts is an abandoned town not too far from the stunning scenery and waterfalls at Ricketts Glen State Park. The state park is one of the most scenic areas in the state, comprised of 13,193 acres in Luzerne, Sullivan, and Columbia counties.

Built as a company town

In the 1890s, people didn't visit the area just to take in the majestic scenery. Close to the park was Ricketts, a successful lumber mill company town in Sullivan and Wyoming counties, where hard-working people made their livelihood from cutting and processing timber.

Ricketts was built in 1890 along Mehoopany Creek for the Trexler and Turrell Lumber Company. It was named for Robert Bruce Ricketts, who owned most of the land and timber around the village, and who was a partner in the company. He is also known as a hero of the Battle of Gettysburg. Colonel Robert Bruce Ricketts led the Battery F, 1st Pennsylvania Light Artillery during the Civil War.

At its prime, the town of Ricketts had 800 people calling it home, and the town extended into the northernmost section of what we now know as Rickets Glen State Park. Rail lines were built to the mills at Ricketts, including the Bowman Creek branch of the Leigh Valley Railroad, which opened in 1893.

Downhill when lumber was exhausted

But there was only so much timber to process and at some point, it came to an end. The mills closed in 1913 when the lumber in the area was exhausted. From then, it went downhill, and the last house was torn down in the 1930s.

Today, some foundations remain of what used to be a hometown for the lumber workers, including a church, and some other sites of mills and bridges.