Story Time: Spooky Fairytales to Read for Your Kids This Halloween

Halloween stories for younger kids should be fun and scary, but not too scary. If the books includes silly ghosts, friendly witches, a handful of creepy black cats - that's great! American Literature has compiled a collection with ideal recommendations on what to read for your little ones this season. I'm highlighting three of the stories today:

The Old Witch

This fairytale by the famous duo Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm, aka the Brothers Grimm , is a fun read. The Old Witch is about two daughters wanting to seek their fortune. They searched but, unable to find anything, but eventually came upon an oven full of bread. The bread begged the girl to take it out, and she obeyed. The girl continued and eventually came to a cow that begged her to milk it, which she did, and an apple tree that begged her to shake down its apples, which she did.Continuing the search, the girl came upon a witch's house, and the witch set her to clean the house, but forbade her to ever look up the chimney. One day, she did just that, and bags of money fell down. The girl immediately gathered them up and fled.What happens next, you'll have to find out by reading the whole story .

A Tale for Halloween

This fairytale by Loretta Ellen Brady , is perfect for young children to celebrate that special magic of Halloween. Dancing pumpkins, vegetables, black cats, good luck witches, you've got it all in this book. The story revolves around Babette and Antone, children of a very poor woodcutter. Despite being poor and often not having more than bread and broth to eat, the two siblings were happy little children and never thought about their lack of means. The story can be found here .

The Strange Visitor

The Strange Visitor by Australian folklorist Joseph Jacobs is an old classic which was published in Jacobs' collection, English Fairy Tales (1890). It makes for a perfect children's Halloween story. The Strange Visitor is about an older woman sitting at her spinning wheel. She is sitting there, spinning and feeling lonely. She wishes for company. A pair of feet comes to sit down by the fireside. The old woman keeps wishing. Then in comes a pair of legs, followed by knees and thighs. Piece by piece a person comes in and sits by the fireside.Let me just say, be careful what you wish for. The story can be found here .

As for where you can get a hold of spooky stories; Lancaster County has several public libraries offering great selections of literature for the season. Aaron's Books in Lititz is an adorable family-owned bookstore. There's also Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, and Building Character hosts some second-hand bookshops. Options are many!