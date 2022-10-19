4 Creepy Halloween Destinations to Visit in Pennsylvania This Season

Photo by m wrona on Unsplash

If you're into all the scary stuff, Pennsylvania during Halloween is a good place to be. There are plenty of spooky, seasonal destinations to visit, four of which I'm highlighting today:

The Elysburg Haunted House

The Elysburg Haunted House was the first haunted attraction in Central Pennsylvania.

Upon entering the line, you will most likely be met by some of their ghouls, prowling. It should be mentioned that this is the only haunted attraction in the state that includes a haunted path through a wooded area and a walk-through, a two-story haunted house, and a cellar!

The attraction benefits the Elysburg and Ralpho Fire Departments.

Address: Gun Club Road & Route 487, Elysburg, PA 17824

Field of Screams

Field of Screams is Lancaster County's haunted pride.

This place has been voted America's number 1 haunted attraction by USA Today. People come from afar to get scared at the Mountville attraction. This year, Field of Screams is celebrating its 30th season with four haunted experiences, each attraction taking about 20 - 25 minutes.

Address: Address: 191 College Avenue, Mountville, PA 17554

Old Mill Village Museum

Not only is this an old, spooky village.

At Old Mill Village Museum's candlelight tour you will hear tales of spooky ghosts and hauntings of the Endless Mountains, and there are also ghost walks now and then. And witches' tea. The tour has a not-so-scary ending, with apple cider and donuts for visitors.

Address: 5774 PA-848, New Milford, PA 18834

Ghosts Afloat

According to VisitPA, Ghosts Afloat will transform Erie's treasure into a haunted ship when ghosts from the old Battle of Lake Erie revisit their stomping grounds.

Here, you can be prepared to meet a crazed ship surgeon, a deranged cook, a phantasmic captain and much more. Although this Halloween event may be a bit scary for toddlers and preschool-aged kids, Ghosts Afloat is a family-friendly event that is appropriate for children age 7 or older.

Address: 150 East Front Street, Erie, PA 16507