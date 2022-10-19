Want to Pick Fresh Apples Before the Season Ends? 3 Places Still Offering Pick-Your-Own in Lancaster, PA

Photo by Matheus Cenali on Unsplash

Apples taste best when they're in season, and picked locally. Here in Lancaster, we have plenty of orchards and fruit farms offering pick-your-own fruits.

Although when fruits and vegetables are in season may vary by a couple of weeks due to weather conditions, variety of the fruit or vegetable, geographical location of the farm, and other factors, apples are generally most active in September and October. Meaning, there are only a few weeks left until you have to default to supermarket fruits.

Here are some of the local farms offering pick-your-own, most of them through the end of the month:

Kauffman Orchards

Kauffman Orchards are coming up on their last weekend of pick-your-own apples. Pick-your-own is available from 9 am to 4 pm Fridays and Saturdays. A peck of apples is $18, half bushel is $30. Also, you can pick pumpkins through the end of the month, and they are currently on sale for $5, any size.

At Kauffman Orchards in Bird-in-Hand, they believe in growing and harvesting fruit the right way, responsibly farmed. For over 100 years, they have believed that cultivating rich soil helps to produce superior products. If you find yourself there, make sure to try their fresh apple cider. It's incredibly popular among Lancaster County natives.

Address: 3097 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand, PA 17505

Cherry Hill

Cherry Hill Orchards is the largest pick-your-own fruit farm and farm market in Lancaster, PA.

You can pick your own fruit and even assemble your own fruit basket. They offer pick-your-own apples, and the hours are: Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm. Prices are not listed. You can also pick pumpkins and Zinnias.

Address: 400 Long Lane, Lancaster, PA 17603

Brecknock Orchard

Brecknock Orchard is a popular spot for pick-your-own apples. This family-owned and operated orchard and Farm Market in Northern Lancaster County is committed to producing the highest quality fruits and vegetables.

The prices for pick-your-own apples are $1.85 lb. when you pick over 20 pounds, and if you pick under 20 lb., it's $2.25 lb. They also have pumpkins in season!

Address: 390 Orchard Rd, Mohnton, PA 19540