3 Shops in Lancaster, PA Worth Checking Out This Month

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Local businesses as well as major retailers are amazing at decorating for the season that's upon us.

I've found three shops I want to highlight, focusing on all things spooky, and harvest.

Kirsch’s Antiques, Lititz

Kirsch’s Antiques is a small, characteristic family-owned antique store in the heart of Lititz. They not only have plenty of gems for the antique lover, but they are amazing at decorating their shop for every season. It's worth a visit simply to get all those Halloween vibes.

Address: 49 N Broad St, Lititz, PA 17543

Spirit Halloween

In the former location of BonTon at Park City Mall, you'll now find Spirit Halloween, a seasonal shop where you can get all your costumes and decor. Spirit Halloween is the largest Halloween retailer in North America, and they have anything and everything you'd imagine for the season. New, licensed merchandise for the season is a Ted Lasso costume (love it), Bluey, Yellowstone, Encanto, and more.

Address: 600 Park City Center, Lancaster, PA 17601

Creative Home Shoppe, Bird-in-Hand

Creative Home Shoppe is, as the name implies, a home goods store.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Found in the gorgeous town of Bird-in-Hand, this shop is representing the local culture. There's not a whole lot of scary Halloween stuff in this shop, but plenty of harvest themed items. You'll find handcrafted items and decor inspired by farms and next-door Amish homes. If you are looking to add some fall to your space, this is a fun destination.

Address: 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike #9706, Bird in Hand, PA 17505