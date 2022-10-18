Lancaster, PA

3 Shops in Lancaster, PA Worth Checking Out This Month

Melissa Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38gTAc_0idZcmSb00
Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Local businesses as well as major retailers are amazing at decorating for the season that's upon us.

I've found three shops I want to highlight, focusing on all things spooky, and harvest.

Kirsch’s Antiques, Lititz

Kirsch’s Antiques is a small, characteristic family-owned antique store in the heart of Lititz. They not only have plenty of gems for the antique lover, but they are amazing at decorating their shop for every season. It's worth a visit simply to get all those Halloween vibes.

Address: 49 N Broad St, Lititz, PA 17543

Spirit Halloween

In the former location of BonTon at Park City Mall, you'll now find Spirit Halloween, a seasonal shop where you can get all your costumes and decor. Spirit Halloween is the largest Halloween retailer in North America, and they have anything and everything you'd imagine for the season. New, licensed merchandise for the season is a Ted Lasso costume (love it), Bluey, Yellowstone, Encanto, and more.

Address: 600 Park City Center, Lancaster, PA 17601

Creative Home Shoppe, Bird-in-Hand

Creative Home Shoppe is, as the name implies, a home goods store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wjZfd_0idZcmSb00
Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Found in the gorgeous town of Bird-in-Hand, this shop is representing the local culture. There's not a whole lot of scary Halloween stuff in this shop, but plenty of harvest themed items. You'll find handcrafted items and decor inspired by farms and next-door Amish homes. If you are looking to add some fall to your space, this is a fun destination.

Address: 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike #9706, Bird in Hand, PA 17505

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Small Business# Retailer# Shopping# Halloween# Fall

Comments / 1

Published by

Journalist and writer. I cover local stories + food, mostly from PA.

Lititz, PA
5257 followers

More from Melissa Frost

Lititz, PA

3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This Month

If you didn't get your share of pumpkins and all things fall yet, there are still several local farms and organizations hosting festivals and harvest celebrations for the next month or so.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

3 Spooky Things to do in Lancaster, PA, This Season

Halloween is creeping up on us. In Lancaster, there are plenty of events happening this month, all celebrating the spooky season. I've highlighted three of them here:. This is one of the more popular events to attend in the county.

Read full story

A Current List of Vendors at Lancaster City's Southern Market [Food & Drink]

Lancaster Southern Market features several local restaurant startups, and the place is all about celebrating the culinary diversity the city offers. The marketplace itself was first built as a farmer's market in the late 1800s. It has been closed for decades, but after significant renovations, it opened to the public last year.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in Pennsylvania

There are a handful of "ghost towns" in Pennsylvania. The reasoning for the towns being referred to as such isn't too mystical. The state has a lot of industrial history, and with that comes industrial small-towns whose populations come and go.

Read full story
10 comments
Pennsylvania State

4 Creepy Halloween Destinations to Visit in Pennsylvania This Season

If you're into all the scary stuff, Pennsylvania during Halloween is a good place to be. There are plenty of spooky, seasonal destinations to visit, four of which I'm highlighting today:

Read full story
3 comments
Lancaster, PA

Want to Pick Fresh Apples Before the Season Ends? 3 Places Still Offering Pick-Your-Own in Lancaster, PA

Apples taste best when they're in season, and picked locally. Here in Lancaster, we have plenty of orchards and fruit farms offering pick-your-own fruits. Although when fruits and vegetables are in season may vary by a couple of weeks due to weather conditions, variety of the fruit or vegetable, geographical location of the farm, and other factors, apples are generally most active in September and October. Meaning, there are only a few weeks left until you have to default to supermarket fruits.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

The Best Small City in America? Lancaster, PA, according to WalletHub

We know Lancaster City is great, and according to a new ranking by WalletHub, it's more than just great. It's the best small city in the entire country. They recently compared more than 1,300 cities in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000. WalletHub based the comparisons on 43 indicators of livability, ranging from housing costs to the quality of school systems, to restaurants per capita. The five key dimensions were: affordability, economic health, education & health, quality of life, and safety.

Read full story
3 comments
Ronks, PA

Lost Treasure Mini Golf + Family-Friendly Things to do in Ronks, PA

Ronks is a small unincorporated farming community and census-designated place in East Lampeter Township in Lancaster County. It is also a very popular stop for tourists who visit the county.

Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster, PA

La Dolce Vita Courthouse Bakery: A Lovely Pastry Shop in the Heart of Lancaster, PA

La Dolce Vita Courthouse Bakery is a local gem right by the courthouse in Lancaster, PA. This quaint, family-owned shop with gourmet foods, pastries and coffee is worth stopping by if you find yourself in the city.

Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster, PA

Lancaster Restaurant Highlight: Altana on 26 East King Street [Food & Drink]

It's not often you almost get an entire restaurant to yourself. Usually, I find that this means the food isn't the greatest, but that was not the case this time. It was just the rain.

Read full story
2 comments
Lititz, PA

Here's What a Soda Wall Looks Like (And Where to Get Unique Sweets in Lititz, PA)

If you didn't get your fill of Lancaster County corn during the harvest season, don't worry - there's a sweet corn soda waiting for you in the heart of Lititz, PA. The local small business Candy*ology has the most impressive selection of quirky, odd and sweet treats I've ever seen. What really got to me when I visited, was their soda wall.

Read full story

Halloween Traditions: "Booing" Your Friends and Neighbors Before The Big Day

Booing someone is a Halloween tradition of surprising neighbors with treats throughout October leading up to the holiday. It's incredibly popular in my suburban neighborhood in Pennsylvania; we were booed with candy and treats last week and each day, someone new in our area gets booed. Every single year, we receive a seasonal gift basket with lots of candy, and we never know who it's from.

Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster, PA

Tanger Outlets in Lancaster is Celebrating its 40th Anniversary this Weekend

Tanger Outlets in Lancaster is celebrating its 40th anniversary this weekend. To honor the milestone, they are hosting a blast from the past event, highlighting their property's history and previous occupant, Skyvue Drive-In Theatre. The Skyvue Drive-In was operated by the Harry Chertcoff Circuit from May 1950 until 1982, the same year Tanger Outlets opened in Lancaster.

Read full story
3 comments
Lancaster, PA

Trick-or-Treat in Lancaster, PA: What You Need to Know

For young kids, Halloween is one of the biggest days of the year. Deciding what costume to wear, seeing the homes getting ready for the holiday with all the scary stuff, and the best part - filling the bucket to the brim when it's finally time for trick-or-treating in the neighborhood.

Read full story
4 comments
Lancaster, PA

Little Free Libraries in Lancaster, PA: Boosting Book Access, Community

Take a book, share a book. That's how little free libraries across the country works. There are a handful of little free libraries in Lancaster, PA. Worldwide, there are 150,000 of them. The featured photo shows a little free library in the city's Chestnut Hill neighborhood, stocked up with good reads, from suspense thrillers to a prayer book.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

4 Things You (Maybe) Didn't Know About Lancaster, PA

We all know Lancaster has great food and lots of family-friendly places to explore within the city. We also know that if you're driving on the roads on a Sunday, you'll likely pass (or drive behind) an Amish horse and buggy. Beyond that, how much do you know about the history of Lancaster?

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Jack’s Wife Freda - First of All a Love Story, Then Food

Jack's Wife Freda is a lively all-day city bistro dishing up colorful meals and classic cocktails. The atmosphere is casual, people come here for the food and to have a good time.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

These Are The Top 6 Diners in Lancaster, PA [According to Yelp]

If you're in the mood for a lot of food, and a lot of options, diners are the way to go. These classic establishments are popular and often affordable. Many are open 24/7 as well. Here are the top 6 diners in Lancaster, PA, according to Yelp.

Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster, PA

Thrifting: 4 Great Places for Second-Hand Shopping in Lancaster, PA

Thrifting has become somewhat of a buzzword lately. It might be the fact that wearing the same clothes as everyone else out there, and paying full price for it, isn't really tempting for the younger generation.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy