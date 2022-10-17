La Dolce Vita Courthouse Bakery: A Lovely Pastry Shop in the Heart of Lancaster, PA

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

La Dolce Vita Courthouse Bakery is a local gem right by the courthouse in Lancaster, PA. This quaint, family-owned shop with gourmet foods, pastries and coffee is worth stopping by if you find yourself in the city.

Authentic pastries

The spot specializes in traditional Italian butter cookies, miniature pastries, cakes, loaves of breads, to name a few. Depending on the weather, there are a few tables for their tiny outdoor area. As for the savory taste, they have a wide selection of Italian sandwiches and salads made with their homemade bread for your lunch and dinner needs.

From time to time, I crave the sweeter options on the menu. I ordered a (giant) butter croissant as well as a cinnamon pastry shaped like a pretzel. Both tasted amazing.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Friendly vibe

The staff was friendly and from my quick visit, I realized this bakery is a popular one among locals. People visiting were chatting with the workers and you got the sense it's not the first time they're ordering coffee and croissants from this place.

As for coffee, La Dolce Vita offers traditional coffee drinks, such as cappuccino, espresso, Americano, and plenty of seasonal drinks.

When it comes to its popularity on the Internet, La Dolce Vita Courthouse Bakery currently holds a 4.6 Google rating and is ranking number 3 on Yelp's top 10 list of bakeries in Lancaster, PA. Several visitors leaving reviews highlight the authentic vibe of the place as well as the wide selection of sweet treats. As you can see, options are plenty:

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Address: 9 N Duke St, Lancaster, PA 17602