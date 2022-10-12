Trick-or-Treat in Lancaster, PA: What You Need to Know

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

For young kids, Halloween is one of the biggest days of the year. Deciding what costume to wear, seeing the homes getting ready for the holiday with all the scary stuff, and the best part - filling the bucket to the brim when it's finally time for trick-or-treating in the neighborhood.

Monday treats

This year, trick-or-treat will be between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Halloween, Monday, October 31.

Yes, on a Monday. School night.

This is in compliance with the Lancaster Inter-Municipal Committee, a council of governments established to address intermunicipal challenges and concerns in central Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. It encourages and facilitates cooperation, helps coordinate multi-municipal programs and activities.

I'm guessing there will be many kids sugar-high coming into school on Tuesday, November 1st!

What if it rains?

As we know from last year, the weather wasn't the best. Some townships, municipalities and neighborhoods postponed their trick-or-treating due to (a lot of) rain.

This year, Halloween will be held on the 31st, rain or shine.

However, the trick-or-treat policy by The Lancaster Inter-Municipal Committee is a recommendation only. Trick-or-treat is not governed by municipal law or ordinance, and does not prohibit or prevent residents, organizations, or neighborhoods from conducting trick-or-treat activities on other dates or times. Most municipalities within the county tend to follow the recommendation set by the inter-municipal committee, though.

To be 100% sure, you can always contact your local government or neighborhood group to confirm what time trick-or-treat will be held.

Flashlights or glow sticks

Lastly, some tips for the big day: Walk on the sidewalks and use crosswalks, do not walk between parked cars, consider using glow sticks or flashlights, especially if you're wearing a dark costume. Parents, inspect your kids' candy, make sure it's wrapped and safe to eat.

Most importantly, have fun!