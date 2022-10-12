Little Free Libraries in Lancaster, PA: Boosting Book Access, Community

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Take a book, share a book.

That's how little free libraries across the country works.

There are a handful of little free libraries in Lancaster, PA. Worldwide, there are 150,000 of them. The featured photo shows a little free library in the city's Chestnut Hill neighborhood, stocked up with good reads, from suspense thrillers to a prayer book.

Expanding book access

Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization based out of Minnesota. Their mission is to be a catalyst for building community, inspiring readers, and expanding book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Libraries.

The nonprofit believes all people are empowered when the opportunity to discover a personally relevant book to read is not limited by time, space, or privilege.

Book access is prioritized for a handful of reasons, one of them is that in the United States, more than 30 million adults can't read or write above a third-grade level. Studies have shown again and again that books in the hands of children have a meaningful impact on improving literacy. The more books in or near the home, the more likely a child will learn and love to read. Many of the libraries with kid-friendly content are often located in and around community parks.

Community

Community is an important aspect of the little libraries. Little Free Library has a map on its website where you can locate the spots closest to you. According to their website, about 92% say their neighborhood feels like a friendlier place because of the free little library. 72% of the volunteer stewards who take care of the libraries say they have met more neighbors because of the tiny, adorable libraries.

Have extra books laying around? Why not visit a little free library and donate some of them, supporting a good cause? If you're lucky, maybe there's a quality book laying there, waiting for you.