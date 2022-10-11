4 Things You (Maybe) Didn't Know About Lancaster, PA

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

We all know Lancaster has great food and lots of family-friendly places to explore within the city. We also know that if you're driving on the roads on a Sunday, you'll likely pass (or drive behind) an Amish horse and buggy. Beyond that, how much do you know about the history of Lancaster?

As a non-native, I always enjoy exploring new things and read up on local history.

Here are four things I recently found out:

It wasn't always Lancaster

Did you know Lancaster used to be called Hickory Town?

German immigrants, known as Pennsylvania Dutch, were the first to settle in the area in 1709. At that time, the area was known as Hickory Town. In 1729, after James Hamilton laid it out in building lots and out lots, what was then Hickory Town became the county seat. Citizen and Englishman John Wright gave it the name “Lancaster” after Lancaster, England where he formerly lived.

It used to be the state capital

Not for very long, though. 13 years.

From 1799 to 1812, Lancaster was the capital of Pennsylvania. Lancaster was an important munitions center during the Revolutionary war. It was even the National Capital of the American colonies for one day - September 27, 1777 - when the Continental Congress was fleeing British forces who had captured Philadelphia.

Stevens is more than a college

Lancaster is home to several great colleges, Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology being one of them. Did you know the person they named this educational institution after, Thaddeus Stevens, was known as the ‘Dictator of Congress’ for his fiery and unyielding support of equal rights? In fact, he was the leading force in the passage of the Emancipation Proclamation as well as the 13th amendment abolishing slavery.

It's the third best place in the state to live

According to the most recent ranking from U.S. News.

They analyzed 150 metro areas in the country to find the best places to live based on quality of life and the job market in each metro area, as well as the value of living there and people's desire to live there. Lancaster, PA ranked third in Pennsylvania, with Pittsburgh topping the list, followed by Harrisburg.

Personally, I'd choose Lancaster.

The streets, the food, the people, the vibe - there's something great about this place.