Lancaster, PA

4 Things You (Maybe) Didn't Know About Lancaster, PA

Melissa Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g8C9i_0iUP6sWd00
Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

We all know Lancaster has great food and lots of family-friendly places to explore within the city. We also know that if you're driving on the roads on a Sunday, you'll likely pass (or drive behind) an Amish horse and buggy. Beyond that, how much do you know about the history of Lancaster?

As a non-native, I always enjoy exploring new things and read up on local history.

Here are four things I recently found out:

It wasn't always Lancaster

Did you know Lancaster used to be called Hickory Town?

German immigrants, known as Pennsylvania Dutch, were the first to settle in the area in 1709. At that time, the area was known as Hickory Town. In 1729, after James Hamilton laid it out in building lots and out lots, what was then Hickory Town became the county seat. Citizen and Englishman John Wright gave it the name “Lancaster” after Lancaster, England where he formerly lived.

It used to be the state capital

Not for very long, though. 13 years.

From 1799 to 1812, Lancaster was the capital of Pennsylvania. Lancaster was an important munitions center during the Revolutionary war. It was even the National Capital of the American colonies for one day - September 27, 1777 - when the Continental Congress was fleeing British forces who had captured Philadelphia.

Stevens is more than a college

Lancaster is home to several great colleges, Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology being one of them. Did you know the person they named this educational institution after, Thaddeus Stevens, was known as the ‘Dictator of Congress’ for his fiery and unyielding support of equal rights? In fact, he was the leading force in the passage of the Emancipation Proclamation as well as the 13th amendment abolishing slavery.

It's the third best place in the state to live

According to the most recent ranking from U.S. News.

They analyzed 150 metro areas in the country to find the best places to live based on quality of life and the job market in each metro area, as well as the value of living there and people's desire to live there. Lancaster, PA ranked third in Pennsylvania, with Pittsburgh topping the list, followed by Harrisburg.

Personally, I'd choose Lancaster.

The streets, the food, the people, the vibe - there's something great about this place.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# Lancaster PA# Visit Pennsylvania# Local History# Heritage

Comments / 4

Published by

Journalist and writer. I cover local stories + food, mostly from PA.

Lititz, PA
5094 followers

More from Melissa Frost

Lancaster, PA

Lancaster Restaurant Highlight: Altana on 26 East King Street [Food & Drink]

It's not often you almost get an entire restaurant to yourself. Usually, I find that this means the food isn't the greatest, but that was not the case this time. It was just the rain.

Read full story
2 comments
Lititz, PA

Here's What a Soda Wall Looks Like (And Where to Get Unique Sweets in Lititz, PA)

If you didn't get your fill of Lancaster County corn during the harvest season, don't worry - there's a sweet corn soda waiting for you in the heart of Lititz, PA. The local small business Candy*ology has the most impressive selection of quirky, odd and sweet treats I've ever seen. What really got to me when I visited, was their soda wall.

Read full story

Halloween Traditions: "Booing" Your Friends and Neighbors Before The Big Day

Booing someone is a Halloween tradition of surprising neighbors with treats throughout October leading up to the holiday. It's incredibly popular in my suburban neighborhood in Pennsylvania; we were booed with candy and treats last week and each day, someone new in our area gets booed. Every single year, we receive a seasonal gift basket with lots of candy, and we never know who it's from.

Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster, PA

Tanger Outlets in Lancaster is Celebrating its 40th Anniversary this Weekend

Tanger Outlets in Lancaster is celebrating its 40th anniversary this weekend. To honor the milestone, they are hosting a blast from the past event, highlighting their property's history and previous occupant, Skyvue Drive-In Theatre. The Skyvue Drive-In was operated by the Harry Chertcoff Circuit from May 1950 until 1982, the same year Tanger Outlets opened in Lancaster.

Read full story
3 comments
Lancaster, PA

Trick-or-Treat in Lancaster, PA: What You Need to Know

For young kids, Halloween is one of the biggest days of the year. Deciding what costume to wear, seeing the homes getting ready for the holiday with all the scary stuff, and the best part - filling the bucket to the brim when it's finally time for trick-or-treating in the neighborhood.

Read full story
4 comments
Lancaster, PA

Little Free Libraries in Lancaster, PA: Boosting Book Access, Community

Take a book, share a book. That's how little free libraries across the country works. There are a handful of little free libraries in Lancaster, PA. Worldwide, there are 150,000 of them. The featured photo shows a little free library in the city's Chestnut Hill neighborhood, stocked up with good reads, from suspense thrillers to a prayer book.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Jack’s Wife Freda - First of All a Love Story, Then Food

Jack's Wife Freda is a lively all-day city bistro dishing up colorful meals and classic cocktails. The atmosphere is casual, people come here for the food and to have a good time.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

These Are The Top 6 Diners in Lancaster, PA [According to Yelp]

If you're in the mood for a lot of food, and a lot of options, diners are the way to go. These classic establishments are popular and often affordable. Many are open 24/7 as well. Here are the top 6 diners in Lancaster, PA, according to Yelp.

Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster, PA

Thrifting: 4 Great Places for Second-Hand Shopping in Lancaster, PA

Thrifting has become somewhat of a buzzword lately. It might be the fact that wearing the same clothes as everyone else out there, and paying full price for it, isn't really tempting for the younger generation.

Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster, PA

It's Beer Season: 3 Local Brewery Highlights [Lancaster, PA]

Lancaster is a hot spot for beer enthusiasts, whether you're into IPAs, lagers, or pilsners. According to a recent report by the Brewers Association, Pennsylvania is the state with the second-most craft breweries in the country.

Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster, PA

Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour Drive

Lancaster, PA is conveniently located within driving distance to New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington DC, but there are plenty of other gems - smaller places to visit - within a two-hour drive or less from Lancaster, PA.

Read full story
3 comments
Lititz, PA

Saturday BBQ at Kissel Hill Farm: A Truly Authentic Experience (+ award-winning foods)

If you find yourself without plans on a Saturday morning, Kissel Hill Fruit Farm Orchard & Market has some of the best BBQ chicken I've ever tasted. According to their website, part of what makes their BBQ so great is the secret recipe of the sauce they make. Somewhat sweet, but also with a kick to it. Ending for the season at the end of October, there are only a few weekends left of the year to explore this authentic meal, created by locals, at a fruit farm.

Read full story
1 comments

5 Underrated Food Cities in the United States

When traveling, food is always an important factor for me. Exploring a new food scene is usually the highlight of the trip. It's no secret New York City, San Francisco, and New Orleans are some of the places topping the list when it comes to the best food cities in the United States.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

3 Trampoline Parks and Action-Packed Indoor Fun in Lancaster, PA [Perfect for Rainy Days]

Raising kids these days? If they're of the more active caliber, trampoline parks and indoor activity centers are ideal for rainy days. We have a handful of places to choose between in Lancaster, PA, some of which I am highlighting below. Skyzone, one of them, is a frequent birthday party location within my network of friends and family.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

5 Top Rated Food Tours in Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]

Danish CuisinePhoto by Nguyen Dang Hoang Nhu on Unsplash. I booked my first food tour in Pennsylvania the other day. I'm trying out Lancaster County Food Tours - Chef's Table in a couple of weeks, and I can't wait. Meanwhile, I've found the top 5 food tours in Pennsylvania, according to Tripadvisor's very own travelers favorites.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Dutch Foods: Classic, Popular Dishes Within The Regional Cuisine

Pennsylvania Dutch Foods are often described as a regional fare where the dishes are praised for their use of local, seasonal produce, often with a combination of sweet and sour. Most of all, the meals are known for bringing comfort. Good for the soul, kind of foods.

Read full story
8 comments
Lancaster, PA

Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]

No plans for the weekend? As usual, there are plenty of fun events happening throughout the county. This first weekend in October, there's a little bit of everything. The Harvest Festival in Elizabethtown is a local, annual tradition that occurs around the time of the main harvest of Elizabethtown. The day is celebrated with music, prayers, food and fun. Stop by Trellis Marketplace’s Pop Up Shop and meet amazing artisans, makers, musicians, farmers and food trucks.

Read full story
2 comments
Lancaster, PA

4 Fun Places to Go With Kids in Lancaster City This Fall

Whether you have a toddler who is all about dressing up or a pre-teen into all things virtual, options are many within Lancaster City. Here are four fun places to go with kids this season:

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Food Banks and Non-Profits in Need of Donations This Season [Lancaster, PA]

A trend nationwide is that there has been an increased demand at local food banks. According to a recent article in CNN, food banks are buying nearly as much food as they did in 2021 but are paying 40% more for the purchases. This is numbers from Feeding America, which has more than 60,000 food pantries, meal programs and partner agencies in its network.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy