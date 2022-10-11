New York City, NY

Jack’s Wife Freda - First of All a Love Story, Then Food

Melissa Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TFZwZ_0iUOydik00
Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Jack's Wife Freda is a lively all-day city bistro dishing up colorful meals and classic cocktails. The atmosphere is casual, people come here for the food and to have a good time.

The name of the bistro is quite unique and piqued my interest when I visited. It didn't take me long to gather that this is a true love story, above anything else.

There wouldn't be a Jack’s Wife Freda without love.

Their history

Freda and Jack met and married in Johannesburg sometime around 1930. Fast forward several years, their grandson Dean packed his few belongings and found himself in New York City, where he met Maya, a fellow immigrant. They fell in love, and got married in Maya’s homeland, Israel.

With a passion for hospitality and great food, they worked separately and together in several establishments before opening Jack’s Wife Freda a little over a decade ago, on Lafayette Street in SoHo.

The name came after invoking the memories of being welcomed home again by loved ones. Dean’s grandmother Freda was that kind of host you always wish for, gracious, kind, and warm with family, friends, and strangers. And she always, always made sure there was more than enough food.

The food

The menu at Jack’s Wife Freda tells the story of their childhood dishes from Israel and South Africa, as well as New York’s Jewish food and culture. The owners' love for their new hometown is reflected in everything at the four bistros they run throughout New York City.

I visited during the a.m., and went with Maya’s Breakfast Bowl - featuring poached eggs, red quinoa, kale, spaghetti squash, roasted tomato, radish, and avocado. It was amazing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f2iVD_0iUOydik00
Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

It's a busy bistro, but worth the wait. Jack's Wife Freda is a spot representing some of the great things about New York City - love, inclusion, laughter, and top-notch food.

Address: 226 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10012, 50 Carmine St, New York, NY 10014, 116 8th Ave, New York, NY 10011, 258 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249

# Food and Drink# Restaurant# Local Business# Restaurants and Bars# New York City

Comments / 0

Published by

Journalist and writer. I cover local stories + food, mostly from PA.

Lititz, PA
5094 followers

