Saturday BBQ at Kissel Hill Farm: A Truly Authentic Experience (+ award-winning foods)

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

If you find yourself without plans on a Saturday morning, Kissel Hill Fruit Farm Orchard & Market has some of the best BBQ chicken I've ever tasted. According to their website, part of what makes their BBQ so great is the secret recipe of the sauce they make. Somewhat sweet, but also with a kick to it. Ending for the season at the end of October, there are only a few weekends left of the year to explore this authentic meal, created by locals, at a fruit farm.

Generous portions

They staff at Kissel Hill Farm fire up the grill Saturday morning, and from 10 am, you can start ordering.

The BBQ meal include:

Half a chicken

Potatoes grilled right with the chicken

Homemade coleslaw from their secret family recipe

Dinner roll

The portion sizes are generous and 100% shareable, as long as you're ok getting a little greasy. They sell the chicken until it's gone, which is usually about three hours in.

If you don't get here quickly enough, you simply don't get any.

Homegrown fruits and fresh produce

Kissel Hill Fruit Farm offers, as the name implies, a large variety of fresh, homegrown fruits, as well as vegetables and other produce. Strawberries, cherries, peaches, and currently plenty of apples and pumpkins. Everything is grown on-site using integrated pest management rather than chemicals.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Their award-winning baked goods include shelves of authentic pies, fruit breads, sticky buns, to name a few. As one of the guests once said, highlighted on their website:

Perfect stop for a wonderful Amish farm experience. Owner was very pleasant and informative explaining his crops. Wide selection of apples and farm-grown vegetables. Local baked goods were available for sale along with a wide selection of cheeses, relishes, and jellies. - SeniorRW

Couldn't agree more.

Address: 2101 Kissel Hill Rd, Lititz, PA 17543