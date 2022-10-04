3 Trampoline Parks and Action-Packed Indoor Fun in Lancaster, PA [Perfect for Rainy Days]

Photo by BenMoses M on Unsplash

Raising kids these days? If they're of the more active caliber, trampoline parks and indoor activity centers are ideal for rainy days. We have a handful of places to choose between in Lancaster, PA, some of which I am highlighting below. Skyzone, one of them, is a frequent birthday party location within my network of friends and family.

Sky Zone Trampoline Park

Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Lancaster is first of all, a space to move around, jump, and have fun. The Hempstead location is spacious and maintained. Their vision is a world where everyone plays, every day.

Sky Zone is part of CircusTrix, the world’s largest developer, operator, and franchisor of trampoline and active entertainment parks with a network of more than 300 global locations.

Address: 1701 Hempstead Rd #102, Lancaster, PA 17601

Bounce Kraze

Bounce Kraze is a family-owned and operated indoor Inflatable Bounce Park along Granite Run Drive, not too far from Manheim Township Public Library. Bounce Kraze is filled with bounce houses, slides, obstacle courses and a dedicated toddler zone.

There's also a coffee bar where parents can relax. Yes, please!

Address: 407 Granite Run Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601

Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park

Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park is a large-scale indoor adventure park and a destination for family fun. They offer fun attractions for all ages, action-packed fun ranging from from laser tag to a ropes course, a playground and a warrior course - to name a few!

Urban Air is fairly new to the Lancaster scene, but they have locations throughout North America.

Address: 2040 Bennet Ave, Lancaster, Pennsylvania 17601