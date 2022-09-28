Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]

Photo by Maddy Baker on Unsplash

No plans for the weekend? As usual, there are plenty of fun events happening throughout the county. This first weekend in October, there's a little bit of everything.

Here's a snapshot of some of the festivities:

Harvest Festival, Elizabethtown

The Harvest Festival in Elizabethtown is a local, annual tradition that occurs around the time of the main harvest of Elizabethtown. The day is celebrated with music, prayers, food and fun. Stop by Trellis Marketplace’s Pop Up Shop and meet amazing artisans, makers, musicians, farmers and food trucks.

Time and place: 153 E High St, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 am.

Oktoberfest, Lancaster Twp.

This Saturday, it's time for Oktoberfest at Conestoga House & Gardens.

Here, you can enjoy German-themed live entertainment featuring The Alleweil Jung German Folk Dancers and live German music. Beer from Our Town Brewery and wine from Proof of Lancaster will be available for purchase onsite for guests of the age 21 and up. A selection of German delights are also available for pre-order including bratwurst, hot dogs, and soft pretzels. Yum!

Time and place: 1608 Marietta Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603, Saturday, Oct. 1 from 4 pm.

Monster Truck Fall Bash, Quarryville

It's time for the Monster Truck Fall Bash at Buck Motorsports Park.

This park started as a weekly tractor pull track in 1974, and has evolved into a family-friendly high horsepower motorsports entertainment facility offering a variety of events on Saturday nights from the middle of April until the middle of October. ​

Time and place: 900 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, PA 17566, Saturday, Oct. 1 - Gates open at 4 pm,

event starts at 7 pm. Seating is first come, first serve.

Car show, Neffsville

If you're into unique cars, the annual Car Show held in the parking lot at Neffsville Nursing and Rehabilitation is the place to be this Saturday. There will be plenty of cars, food trucks, prizes, and fun for the whole family.

Time and place: Neffsville Nursing and Rehabilitation, 2829 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA,

Saturday, Oct. 1 2022 from 10 am

Party on the Plaza, Ephrata

Party on the Plaza is a free community event featuring live music, food and drinks, and gathering with friends and neighbors at the Whistle Stop Plaza in Ephrata. Established in 2017, this event quickly caught on with locals and is a popular get-together. This is their last Party on the Plaza of the year.

Time and place: Whistle Stop Plaza, 16 E. Main St., Ephrata, PA, Saturday, Oct. 1 from 4:30 pm.