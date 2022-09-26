Lancaster, PA

4 Fun Places to Go With Kids in Lancaster City This Fall

Melissa Frost

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Whether you have a toddler who is all about dressing up or a pre-teen into all things virtual, options are many within Lancaster City. Here are four fun places to go with kids this season:

Lancaster Science Factory

Lancaster Science Factory is a good place to be, especially if you're a curious kid. This is a hands-on, interactive center for children, and perfect for those ranging from Pre-K to 8th grade. The main exhibit floor features science experiments, such as creating paper airplanes and launching them off into the air, bubble fun, a dance-jumping area, a water lab, and much more.

Address: 454 New Holland Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17602

Lancaster Virtual Reality Lounge

At Lancaster Virtual Reality Lounge, you have access to over 300 (!) virtual reality experiences.

From an escape room to sports, strategy, fitness, and horror, there is something for everyone here. Lancaster Virtual Reality Lounge is for children from the age of 8 and up, and they recommend you book your spot in advance.

Address: 325 N Queen Street, Suite G04, Lancaster PA 17603

Tiny Town

Tiny Town is a unique indoor play area for kids, featuring 11 luxury playhouses with all the accessories.

Want to be a fireman? No problem! A doctor? Go for it! Here, the kids can explore and have fun doing so. There's a cafe area with seating for parents and guardians.

Address: 533 Janet Ave, Lancaster, PA 17601

North Museum of Nature and Science

North Museum of Nature and Science houses over 84,000 objects in its permanent collections. Collected from all over the globe, these objects represent a range of subjects, styles, time periods, cultures, disciplines and taxonomy. The vast majority of the objects housed represent the natural heritage of the Lower Susquehanna Region and the surrounding area.

Also in the museum, a live animal room, planetarium, and more.

Address: 400 College Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603.

