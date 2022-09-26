Food Banks and Non-Profits in Need of Donations This Season [Lancaster, PA]

Photo by Joel Muniz on Unsplash

A trend nationwide is that there has been an increased demand at local food banks. According to a recent article in CNN, food banks are buying nearly as much food as they did in 2021 but are paying 40% more for the purchases. This is numbers from Feeding America, which has more than 60,000 food pantries, meal programs and partner agencies in its network.

Lancaster has a handful of food banks and non-profits helping those in need, four of which I am highlighting below:

The food bank at Mission Church

Mission Church offers one box of non-perishable food per household per month to those in need. People may pick up their box on any day the food pantry is open, as long as they bring their ID and state their name/address.

Some of the items the food bank is currently in need of are: Canned chicken, fish or other meats, canned vegetables, canned fruit, canned soups and stews, crackers, cereals, dried beans, peanut butter, nuts, trail mix, rice (especially whole grain. 25lbs. or smaller), oatmeal, pasta, and tomato sauce.

Check the church's website for their current hours.

Address: 651 Lampeter Rd, Lancaster, PA 17602

Water Street Mission

The food donated to Water Street Mission is used to provide over 400 meals each day at Water Street, as well as provide groceries to the hundreds of Lancaster families that come through their Outreach Center each week. Dock hours: Monday – Friday, 8 am to 4 pm.

Some of the items they are currently in need of: Fresh vegetables, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, butter, cheese, cream cheese, yogurt, cereal, canned vegetables, canned fruit, canned soup, canned meals, canned meats, and spaghetti sauce.

Address: 210 S Prince St, Lancaster, PA 17603

Lancaster Food Hub

Food donations to the Lancaster Food Hub can be brought to 812 N. Queen Street at the DOCK B entrance between the hours of 9:30 am and 3:30 pm Monday through Friday.

Some of the items the food bank is currently in need of are: Peanut butter, brown rice, whole grain pasta, shelf-stable ready to eat meals, unsalted nuts, low-sodium soup, canned meat, unsweetened applesauce, fruit cups in 100% juice, cheerios or low sugar cereal.

If you need food for you and your family, the Lancaster Food Hub wants to help community members receive what they need. For walk-in food distributions, come to the Food Hub at 812 N. Queen Street in Lancaster Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9:30 am to 11:45 am. The first time you visit the food hub, you need to bring a photo ID. For more details, check their website.

Address: 812 N Queen St, Lancaster, PA 17603

Chasing down hunger / Salvation Army

The mission of Chasing Down Hunger is to gather food for many through a community-wide project involving helpers of all ages. Food donations can be dropped off at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Lancaster. Chasing Down Hunger is also partnering with Salvation Army Lancaster to raise enough money to feed those in need in the community of Lancaster.

Chasing Down Hunger was started after Chase, a young church-goer, who at the age of 4 couldn’t understand why people in his community were hungry. Inspired to do something, he invited family, friends and fellow St. Thomas members to collect food for the hungry. The response was overwhelming, and they continue to inspire the community to help those in need.

Address: 310 St Thomas Rd Lancaster, PA 17601