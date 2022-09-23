5 Highly Rated Places to Get Pizza in Lancaster City, PA [Food & Drink]

Photo by Sahand Hoseini on Unsplash

Friday night pizza is a tradition in our house. Usually, we make our own but from time to time we order in. Here are five of the local top rated (4.5 and up) places to get pizza in Lancaster City.

Pizzeria 211

New to the Lancaster food scene, Pizzeria 211 has already managed to impress the locals. The pizza spot is located in Southern Market's food hall. Currently holding a 4.9 Google rating, I'm overdue to visit this place. Pizzeria 211 is run by Matt Shultz, who left the jewelry industry to follow his passion - pizza and lots of it.

Address: 100 S Queen St, Lancaster, PA 17603

Antonio's Pizza House

Antonio's Pizza House is a casual pizza spot along Chestnut Street. According to local reviews, they are known for their generous portion sizes and good lunch deals. On their website, they have several coupons up for grabs, such as a large 16" pizza with garlic bread for $14.99.

Address: 678 W Chestnut St, Lancaster, PA 17603

The Fridge

Although they are first and foremost known for their craft beer (they offer more than 400 beers by the bottle or can!), The Fridge dish up amazing house-made flatbread pizzas. If you enjoy pizza and beer, this is the place to be.

Address: 534 N Mulberry St, Lancaster, PA 17603

Rosa Rosa Pizzeria

Offering a large variety of specialty pizzas, Rosa Rosa Pizzeria is a local favorite. Several food guides in the area recommend the chicken parmigiano pizza. If you're up for something a little different - why not try their Spaghetti pizza - shaped like a pie?

Address: 1040 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603

LUCA

I'm not surprised LUCA is among the top-rated pizza places in Lancaster City. LUCA is an upscale, rustic farm-driven Italian kitchen and they make absolutely outstanding Neapolitan-inspired pizzas. It's a great place to dine-in for a meetup with friends or a date night.

Address: 436 W James St #101, Lancaster, PA 17603