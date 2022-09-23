Visiting Pennsylvania This Fall? Where to Go, What to See

Photo by Addy Mae on Unsplash

Say, you have a long weekend in Pennsylvania. Not a whole lot of time to cover an entire state, but still plenty of time to explore. Here are a handful of recommendations of where to go and what to see, covering everything from history to culture, nature and food.

Liberty Bell, Philadelphia

The Keystone state played an important role in building the foundations of the United States. The Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, and the Gettysburg Address were all written within the state. A historic landmark worth visiting is Liberty Bell in Philadelphia.

The Liberty Bell originally rang in the tower of Independence Hall, what was then known as Pennsylvania State House, in 1753. Since 2003, the Liberty Bell has been on display in a building in front of Independence Hall, The Liberty Bell Center. Millions of visitors stop by each year to see the Bell.

Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh

If you find yourself in Pittsburg, The Andy Warhol Museum is worth a visit. Located on the North Shore in the pop district, this is the largest museum in North America dedicated to a single artist. The museum holds an extensive permanent collection of art and archives from the Pittsburgh-born pop art icon.

Also, a physical and programmatic expansion of The Andy Warhol Museum is the pop district itself. This district is all about transforming the city's eastern North Shore through the power of arts, creativity, and economic development.

Amish life + food, Lancaster

Lancaster is unique in a way that it's a place where history and heritage are kept strong, but new impulses are welcomed and appreciated.

To get a glimpse into how the Amish live their lives, Bird-in-Hand, Strasburg, or Ronks are all good places to start. Although the Amish have farms throughout the county, these villages and offer Amish food, horse and buggy rides, and other tourist attractions, such as the heritage museum, The Amish Village.

As for food, the downtown Lancaster food scene is known to be very, very tasty. Some say it's the new Brooklyn, others call it for what it is - a diverse and trendy city with amazing food and drinks. A current favorite locally is Callaloo Trinidadian Kitchen, a restaurant dishing up comfort food in a small and narrow shabby-chic spot with lots of plants.

Pennsylvania Grand Canyon, Tioga

If you're in Pennsylvania for the nature, The Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania is a must-see. It stretches for over 45 miles with depths of nearly 1500 feet and includes steep canyon walls and waterfalls.

Pennsylvania Grand Canyon is part of the Tioga State Forest, beginning just south of Ansonia, near Wellsboro. One of the most popular attractions of the canyon is the Pine Creek Rail Trail, a converted railroad bed that travels along the Pine Creek Gorge at the floor of the canyon. A few years ago, USA Today even highlighted Pine Creek Rail Trail as one of the 10 great places to take a bike tour in the country.

What are your favorite places in Pennsylvania?