Grocery Outlet Highlight: 3 Places in Lancaster to Get Great Bargain Deals on Food and Pantry Items

With inflation soaring and prices of food going up, a good bargain deal is always appreciated. In Lancaster, PA, there are a few grocery outlet stores that make you feel your dollar is stretched just a little bit further than when doing your normal grocery run. One of them, Sharp Shopper in Ephrata, was recently featured in The New York Times.

Here are a handful of places throughout the county where you'll likely get a good deal.

Sharp Shopper

Sharp Shopper features closeouts from the grocery industry. Closeouts become available because of overproduction, packaging changes, seasonal items, warehouse damage, or short date codes. Their mission is to make quality products available to the community at low prices.

Sharp Shopper was established in 1988 by Dennis and Bonnie Sharp with one store located in Ephrata, PA. Fast forward to 2022, they now have six store locations and a distribution facility as well as three store locations in Virginia.

Address: 1041 Sharp Ave, Ephrata, PA 17522

Green Hills

Green Hills is a locally owned and family-operated farm discount grocer that has served Lititz and the surrounding communities since 1998. They offer a wide selection of bulk foods as well as high-quality fruits and fresh vegetables, organic pantry items, and more.

Address: 615 East Newport Road, Lititz, PA 17543

Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet is a national supermarket chain with 400 locations nationwide, three of them in Lancaster, PA. Established in 1946, Grocery Outlet has been in the business of providing customers a place to find good deals on quality products, whether it’s through packaging changes, surplus inventory or product overruns.

Address: 1951 E Lincoln Hwy, Lancaster, PA 17602, 2108 Spring Valley Rd, Lancaster, PA 17601, and 703 Lancaster Rd #72, Manheim, PA 17545