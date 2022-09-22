4 Cozy Cafes in Lancaster, PA (perfect to sip that pumpkin latte)

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Can I start talking about pumpkin lattes and fall vibes yet? It's the best time of the year, and lucky for us calling Lancaster, PA our home, there's an abundance of cozy restaurants throughout the county.

Here are four of my favorites:

Cafe One Eight

Cafe One Eight on Orange Street will serve you the coffee drinks, flavored or not, you need to start your day. This cafe also has a delicious menu selection featuring breakfast plates, salads & sandwiches.

Hospitality, quality, and community are the core values at Cafe One Eight. The atmosphere at this spot is relaxing and the staff is very friendly.

Address: 18 W Orange St, Lancaster, PA 17603

Mill 72 Bake Shop & Café

Mill 72 Bake Shop & Café is a great spot to visit if you're bringing kids or you're coming in a larger group. There's space for all in this large, urban brick building. The coffee is amazing.

Mill 72 Bake Shop & Café is family-owned, and the family running the shop is all about community and good food. They pride themselves on serving locally sourced food, everything from specialty drinks to baked goods and light meals.

All of their ingredients come from local suppliers, farms, and businesses. The Miller family running this place was born and raised in Manheim, PA, hence the strong passion for supporting all things local and being a community-oriented cafe.

Address: 45 N Main St, Manheim, PA 17545

Prince Street Cafe

This spot in downtown Lancaster is a trendy favorite among locals, especially the younger crowd.

The coffee offered at Prince Street Cafe has been hand-selected based on their team’s taste preferences, the quality of the roast, and the values represented in the supply journey, all the way from farmer to roaster to cup.

You also have the option to buy a bag of beans. It's fresh and ready to be used whenever you decide to brew it. This cafe is also a big supporter of the local community, and from time to time they'll host live performances with local musicians.

Address: 15 N Prince St, Lancaster, PA 17603

Slate Cafe

As much as I enjoy a good pumpkin latte, my favorite at Slate Cafe is the truffle espresso. It's rich in flavor and just sweet enough.

There is a local vibe to this quaint cafe on main street in Lititz. People seem to know each other, teenagers stop by after school to do their homework and chat with friends. I've only been here a handful of times, but every single time I visit, there's such a good atmosphere at Slate Cafe. Almost makes me wish I lived next door.

Address: 43 East Main St, Lititz, PA 17543