4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall Foliage

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

The above photo is taken at State College, PA. The nature surrounding the college campus is just outstanding during the fall season. When we visited last year, we also hiked Mount Nittany, which I highly recommend if you find yourself in the area.

Unique foliage

Did you know Pennsylvania has a longer and more varied fall foliage season than any other state in the country? According to Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, our state's location and its varied topography from sea level on the coastal plain to over 3,000 feet in the Laurel Highlands supports 134 species of trees and many more shrubs and vines that contribute to the stunning display of fall color.

VisitPA has compiled a list of places to view fall foliage across the state, four of which I'm highlighting:

Allegheny National Forest

Allegheny National Forest is an ideal place to view the stunning colors of the season. You can take a scenic drive through the colorful forest or choose from a variety of hiking and biking trails to see the foliage up close.

According to VisitPA, hop on the Longhouse National Scenic Byway , a 36-mile loop through the Allegheny National Forest’s core, for the best views.

Kinzua Bridge State Park

The site of Kinzua Viaduct, formerly the world’s highest and longest railroad bridge at 301-feet tall and 2,053-feet long, Kinzua Bridge State Park is a gorgeous place to view the fall colors changing.

The state park's skywalk offers views of the Kinzua Creek Valley year-round. A bonus, the a glass-bottom viewing area provides a look at the remnants of the famous viaduct.

Great Allegheny Passage

The Great Allegheny Passage supplies almost 150 miles of hiking and biking trails between Homestead, Pennsylvania, and Cumberland, Maryland.

For the best views, try out Baughman Trail and Baughman Rock Overlook at Ohiopyle State Park (unless you're bringing kids!). The steep trail may be a challenging hike but totally worth the effort to see the panoramic views of the Youghiogheny River Gorge.

Lebanon Valley Rail Trail and Mt. Gretna