3 Local Fall Recipes Featuring Delicious, Hearty Comfort Food [Food & Drink]

Melissa Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bUcx9_0i2lydjq00
Photo by Edgar Castrejon on Unsplash

These days, I find myself scrolling the web for all things hearty when it comes to food. Soups, pasta, stews, anything warm that also tastes amazing and is filling. If local, all the better.

Here are three Lancaster County recipes featuring all the good stuff.

Pennsylvania Dutch Chicken Pot Pie

This is a recipe by Amish Heritage, a blog run by a woman who grew up Amish in Lancaster County. She knows the ins and outs of the Amish community, and she makes amazing food, including Pennsylvania Dutch Chicken Pot Pie.

You'll need:

  • 7 cups water
  • 3 – 4 cups chicken broth
  • 1 Tbs. butter
  • 1 garlic clove, minced (optional)
  • 2 Tbs. onion, chopped (optional)
  • 1 cups carrots, cut into small bite-sized pieces (optional)
  • 1 1/2 – 2 cups potatoes, cut into bite sized chunks
  • 1 c. green peas (optional)
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 3/4 tsp. seasoning salt
  • 1/2 tsp. black pepper
  • 1 – 2 cups chopped, cooked chicken
  • 1 1/2 – 2 Tbs. flour and enough water to make a paste

Noodle dough:

  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • 1/2 cups water
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 2 cups flour

For detailed instructions, head over to Amish Heritage. She has a video, making it easy to follow and doable to complete.

Source: https://amish-heritage.org

Local Crockpot Roast

Featured in Kitchen Kettle Village and marked as a favorite, local recipe, this crockpot roast by Kettle Talk- The Newlywed - screams fall and comfort.

You'll need:

  • 3 - 4 lb. Chuck Roast, fully thawed
  • 1 c. water
  • 1 Tbsp. Olive Basin Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 1 packet Swanson Flavor Boost - Beef
  • 1 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1 1/2 tsp. pepper
  • 1 1/2 tsp. garlic
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 3 large carrots, chopped into chunks
  • 3 medium potatoes, washed and cut in half

Instructions:

Chop medium onion into fine pieces and place on bottom of the crockpot with olive oil. Place chuck roast on top of onions in crockpot. Mix 1 cup of water with 1 pack of Swanson Flavor Boost Beef. You could also use half beef broth & half water. Pour over the roast. Place chopped carrots and potatoes around the roast. You might have to stuff them down the sides and overlap on the roast, that’s ok. Add salt, pepper and garlic. Place your crockpot on low for at least 8-10 hours. The longer the better.

Source: https://www.kitchenkettle.com/recipe

Baked Amish Oats

This is actually the most requested recipe at the Lancaster Bed and Breakfast. Baked oats are a local, popular go-to when it comes to morning foods. It's easy to make, plus it's healthy.

You'll need:

  • 2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats, steel cut
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp kosher salt
  • 3/4 cup fresh blueberries (or blackberries, raspberries, peaches)
  • 1 1/2 cups heavy cream or half and half
  • 1/3 cup 100% pure maple syrup
  • 1 large egg blended
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp butter melted unsalted or unrefined coconut oil
  • 2 Tbsp pure vanilla extract
  • Cooking oil spray

For detailed instructions, head over to Lancaster Bed and Breakfast's website - they have a great, easy-to-follow breakdown.

Source: https://www.thelancasterbnb.com/recipes/best-baked-amish-oats

