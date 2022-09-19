Lancaster, PA

3 Historic, Charming Towns Worth Visiting in Lancaster, PA

Melissa Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0576_0i1NzLA200
Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Lancaster, PA - some also call it Pennsylvania Dutch Country - is home to the rural Amish community, to riverside towns, friendly locals, a diverse downtown, and so much more. There are plenty of small towns, areas and villages making the county the unique place it is.

Here are three of them:

Bird-in-Hand

A village with a rich history, and plenty of adorable small shops, like Creative Home & Shoppe, featured in the photo above. Legend credits the Village of Bird-in-Hand’s name to two men surveying the Colonial highway between the port of Philadelphia and Lancaster. At dusk in 1734, they found themselves at an inn by a Conestoga wagon stop. “A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush,” suggested one surveyor, so they agreed to stay there for the night. A crude log hut built by William McNabb, the inn became known as “The Bird-in-Hand,” and the village had a name.

Bird-in-Hand hosts several events and festivals throughout the year, including the Cornfield Harvest Banquet in September. There is also a large Amish population living in and around this village, and if you're looking to get a tour in a horse and buggy, Bird-in-Hand is a good place to start.

Mount Joy

Mount Joy is located in northwestern Lancaster County, along the majestic Susquehanna River.

The name is often shortened to "Mt Joy". That being said, locals often point out that this abbreviation is not correct because the town is not named for a mountain but is named after the ship "Mountjoy" - which famously broke a Catholic siege during the Siege of Derry. So, stick to Mount Joy.

Museums and historic sites include Bube's Brewery and Central Hotel, Donegal Mills Plantation, and Nissly Swiss Chocolate Company. If you enjoy shopping, Mount Joy's Main Street is filled with independent shops and cafes.

Adamstown

Adamstown is well-known to be a collector's paradise.

The small community located just off the PA turnpike is packed with antique shops and flea markets. In fact, Adamstown has been named the Antiques Capital of the United States. You’ll find large complexes that host 500 or more antique dealers each, plus more than a dozen other antique markets, co-ops, and shops.

“Addamsburry”, as the town was originally named, was located on the site of a former Indian Village. The Borough of Adamstown was incorporated as a Borough in 1850. Around that time, about 300 people were calling Adamstown their home. These days, it's closer to 2000.

A fun place to visit if you're looking for an antique bargain.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Visit Pennsylvania# Tourism# Small Towns# Visit Lancaster# Amish

Comments / 0

Published by

Journalist and writer. I cover local stories + food, mostly from PA.

Lititz, PA
4868 followers

More from Melissa Frost

Lancaster, PA

Grocery Outlet Highlight: 3 Places in Lancaster to Get Great Bargain Deals on Food and Pantry Items

With inflation soaring and prices of food going up, a good bargain deal is always appreciated. In Lancaster, PA, there are a few grocery outlet stores that make you feel your dollar is stretched just a little bit further than when doing your normal grocery run. One of them, Sharp Shopper in Ephrata, was recently featured in The New York Times.

Read full story
7 comments
Lancaster, PA

4 Cozy Cafes in Lancaster, PA (perfect to sip that pumpkin latte)

Can I start talking about pumpkin lattes and fall vibes yet? It's the best time of the year, and lucky for us calling Lancaster, PA our home, there's an abundance of cozy restaurants throughout the county.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Decluttering? Where to Donate Your Clothes This Season [Lancaster, PA]

Are you starting to declutter your closet, swapping out shorts and summer apparel for oversized wool knits and comfy sweatpants? Here are four places in Lancaster County that accepts clothing donations this season.

Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster County, PA

Pennsylvania Dutch Foods: 4 Restaurant Highlights in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]

Lancaster County has a rich heritage and history and is often referred to as Pennsylvania Dutch Country. With this comes Pennsylvania dutch foods, a regional fare where the dishes are best known for their comfort food feel and use of local, seasonal produce, often sweet and sour combined.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall Foliage

The above photo is taken at State College, PA. The nature surrounding the college campus is just outstanding during the fall season. When we visited last year, we also hiked Mount Nittany, which I highly recommend if you find yourself in the area.

Read full story
Lancaster County, PA

3 Local Fall Recipes Featuring Delicious, Hearty Comfort Food [Food & Drink]

These days, I find myself scrolling the web for all things hearty when it comes to food. Soups, pasta, stews, anything warm that also tastes amazing and is filling. If local, all the better.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Here's What a Successful Community Event Looks Like [Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival]

Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival & Country Fair wrapped up yet another successful event this weekend. Every year, Bird-in-Hand, a small village in Lancaster County, sees an influx of visitors for this popular festival; the parking lots were packed with cars having out-of-state license plates. All here to explore and observe stunning hot air balloons take off into the farmland horizon.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

4 Sweet and Savory Fall Treats in Lancaster, PA [Small Business Spotlight]

Are you getting all the good fall vibes yet? As I was strolling around town (and online) the other day, I found four fall treats, all from local, independent shops. There is no better time to consume these goodies than the season when temperatures are dropping and trees are about to transform into a stunning color splash.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PA

If I'm going for a donut, I prefer it to be from a local place or a smaller chain store. Lancaster and the surrounding areas have plenty of places to choose between, four of which are mentioned below.

Read full story
2 comments
Lancaster, PA

5 Fun Events Happening This Weekend [Lancaster, PA]

This weekend is going to be a fun one. From Oktoberfest in Manheim to Hot Air Balloon Festival in Bird-in-Hand, there are plenty of events around the county for young and old, five of which are highlighted below:

Read full story
State College, PA

Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should Know

Are you planning on going to a Penn State game this football season?. A few changes and improvements have been put in place since last year to make the experience easier and better for visitors and students. Here are some of the things that are helpful to know for this season:

Read full story
1 comments
Mountville, PA

Can't Wait for Halloween? Field of Screams in Mountville is for You

Are you one of those who is itching for halloween, chilling thrills, and all the scary stuff?. Good for you, Field of Screams has opened for the season. This place in Lancaster County has been voted America's number 1 haunted attraction by USA Today and people come from afar to get scared at this Mountville attraction. Field of Screams is celebrating its 30th (!) season with four haunted experiences, each attraction taking about 20 - 25 minutes.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival is Coming Up This Weekend and You're Not Going to Want to Miss It [Event Details]

If there is any time to visit Lancaster, PA, it's this upcoming weekend. The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival & Country Fair is set to kick off in Bird-in-Hand Friday, Sept. 16 and will run through Sunday. This event is hosted in the village of Bird-in-Hand, PA - featuring the mass launch of dozens of big, beautiful balloons, family entertainment, fireworks, lots of food, including local, Amish goods.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]

It's not necessarily glamorous and fancy - the food you'll get when visiting Pennsylvania, but it's delicious. It's hearty and filling, sometimes sweet, and ridiculously tasty. If you're traveling through the state or visiting for a few days, here are some of the foods you should try.

Read full story
1 comments
Lititz, PA

Lititz Craft Beer Fest: Over 70 Craft Breweries, Homebrew Finalists, and Lots of Food [Event Details]

The 8th annual Lititz Craft Beer Fest is coming up very soon; the two-day charity fundraising festival will be held September 24th and 25th of 2022 at TAIT in Lititz. This year’s event will feature one session each day between 3 pm and 6 pm. Attendees (must be 21 or older to attend) will experience live music playing on two stages, a wide range of food options from local food trucks and 150+ offerings to sample from more than 70 craft breweries as well as samples from homebrew competition finalists.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Top 6 Places to Get Dessert in Lancaster, PA [According to Yelp]

Whenever I can't decide which cafe, bakery or restaurant to visit, I usually look to Yelp. This time around, I was craving all things sweet and found the top 6 dessert places they recommend in Lancaster, PA. Here goes:

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Bagels: The Good Ones, and Where to Get Them [Lancaster Food & Drink]

Personally, I prefer the crust to have that crackling sound, while the bagel is tender and easy to bite through. I am a sucker for everything bagels, but I love them all (except cinnamon raisin).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy